“Good but NOT enough” - Enes Kanter Freedom gives a mixed response to the U.S. government’s decision to diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics in China

The Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter Freedom has grudgingly applauded the U.S. government’s go signal for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China.

Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou will host the 2022 Winter Games amid backlash from different sectors due to alleged human rights violations in the country.

Enes Kanter Freedom, in particular, has been lobbying for the complete removal of the Winter Olympics out of the host country. The backup big man of the Boston Celtics, who recently acquired U.S. citizenship, has been very vocal about what he calls “cultural genocide” in Tibet.

Freedom also accused the PROC government of “human rights violations” of the Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, a sentiment shared by his new government.

In response to news of the diplomatic boycott, Enes Kanter Freedom immediately tweeted his delight but continued to call for action:

“WE did it! Good but NOT enough.”

Enes Kanter FREEDOM @EnesFreedom

Good but NOT enough.



1)I hope this encourages other countries to do a diplomatic boycott also



2)With all the human rights abuses from China,we only countered with a diplomatic boycott?



How many people need to be tortured & raped for U.S to do something more serious? Kaitlan Collins @kaitlancollins

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The questions in the tweet have context after the human rights advocate appeared on CNN to call on athletes and countries for a total boycott. While he has not gotten what he has asked for, the U.S. government’s response is already a big step moving forward. It is an action that could force other countries to do the same.

Enes Kanter Freedom’s strong accusations have been echoed in the halls of the U.S. Congress. The disappearance of Chinese star Peng Shuai from public view after accusing a Communist party leader of sexual assault was probably the tipping point that led to the boycott.

Will Enes Kanter Freedom eventually see a full U.S. boycott of the Winter Olympic Games?

Enes Kanter Freedom is unrelenting in his human rights advocacy and fight against social injustice

U.S. President Joe Biden is unwilling to go the full snub route. The last time the United States completely boycotted such an event was the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. President Jimmy Carter barred the athletes from joining as a sign of protest against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. Uncle Sam’s boycott led 60 other countries to do the same.

The U.S. government, after learning of the repercussions on the athletes of that boycott, is unlikely to do a repeat. Enes Kanter Freedom’s aggressive approach to the Winter Games, however, still resonates in the U.S. Congress. Some members of the August body are still calling for the Moscow solution.

Mornings with Maria @MorningsMaria



tells



suspended tournaments in China over concern for Peng Shuai. "Every major league in the United States should take notes." @EnesFreedom tells @MariaBartiromo that all major sports leagues should follow the example of the Women's Tennis Association in standing up to China. @WTA suspended tournaments in China over concern for Peng Shuai. "Every major league in the United States should take notes."@EnesFreedom tells @MariaBartiromo that all major sports leagues should follow the example of the Women's Tennis Association in standing up to China.@WTA suspended tournaments in China over concern for Peng Shuai. https://t.co/W9BdzAiOAm

Knowing that many across the country are echoing his calls, Enes Kanter Freedom is unlikely to stop his crusade. Just recently, the Women’s Tennis Association suspended events in China after what happened to Peng Shuai. The decision is supported by the U.S. State Department and top tennis stars like Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh