"Good role player": Lakers fans weigh in on free agent Taurean Prince's future with Purple and Gold

Taurean Prince will be a free agent this summer. And with the LA Lakers looking to make changes to their roster, the forward's future with the Purple and Gold remains unclear.

Lakers fans had their say on social media about whether or not to keep the 30-year-old, who played 78 games for LA this past season.

One of the fans believes that Prince is a capable complementary role player who provides depth.

"Good role player off the bench"

More reactions poured in with a majority of fans in agreement that Prince could be a decent bench option. @412mikejohnson seconded the thought.

"This is a no brainer. He’s one of the team’s best 3 point shooters last season, and played well coming off the bench. Hopefully they offer him a 2-year, $10 million dollar deal."

@dhabitat added:

"Great bench player for the right price"

@gonzo2483 believes keeping Prince is fine under certain conditions.

"If he plays sub 20 mins a game and price is right , yea."

@marcus0134 further added to the above theory.

"For 2 years 10 million yes he’s a solid defender shot 40% from 3 for 5 million I don’t think there’s any backup sf you can find that’s better Darvin ham just screwed up playing him 30 minutes a night his role should be off the bench playing 13-15m a night"

One of the fans felt he was trade material. @stephenhaggerty tweeted:

"Part of the trade package"

Taurean Prince averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in his maiden stint with the Lakers. He has been a journeyman in the NBA, playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Taurean Prince expresses wish to stay with Lakers

The LA Lakers inked Taurean Prince to a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season, and the forward made it clear that he wants to remain part of the team ahead of next season. In an interview with Lakers Nation last month, he explained the reasons behind his desire to stay with the Lakers.

"My family, the quality of life in Los Angeles is something that myself and my family haven't had in probably three or four seasons. So to stay here would be number one. If not that, then I mean, wherever the dominoes fall and wherever it's best, that's where I'll be. But I for sure want to be a Laker, 100%."

With JJ Redick taking over as the new head coach of the Lakers, the onus now shifts to the sort of roster he will be building that maximizes the chances of the franchise winning a title. Only time will tell if Taurean Prince finds himself on that list.