"Good s**t": Kevin Durant heaps praise on Kyle Kuzma's $60,000-worth donation to jail reform program

Kyle Kuzma recently did some charity work at a female prison and Kevin Durant showed his appreciation on Twitter. TMZ Sports reported that Kuzma donated $60,000 worth of clothes to female inmates located in Flint, Michigan. The initiative, in collaboration with Flint-based reform programs R.I.S.E. and I.G.N.I.T.E., aims to provide support these women in jail for their "successful re-entry into society"(via PEOPLE).

Durant reposted a tweet from NBA Central and tagged Kuzma while praising him.

Here's what KD said on Twitter:

"Good s**t @kylekuzma"

Kevin Durant is no stranger to charity work. He is the founder of "The Durant Family Foundation", which is mainly targeted at youth who have less fortunate circumstances.

Kevin Durant's Impact Beyond the Court

The Durant Family Foundation

Beyond his exceptional talent on the basketball court, Kevin Durant has made significant contributions outside the hardwood through his philanthropic endeavors. Central to his commitment to community and social change is the "Kevin Durant Charity Foundation," later renamed "The Durant Family Foundation."

Formed in 2013, the foundation's mission revolves around enhancing the experiences of young individuals from marginalized areas by delivering educational and sports-based programs that create pathways for advancement and self-empowerment.

An exemplary project, the "Build It And They Will Ball" initiative, refurbishes basketball courts and delivers support to underserved regions, cultivating a secure and motivational space where aspiring athletes can refine their abilities and cultivate their love for the sport.

Education stands at the core of Durant's philanthropic vision. Through the "College Track" program, the foundation offers mentorship, financial support, and resources to assist students from disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing higher education.

Durant's commitment to creating opportunities for these youths is embodied by his "30 Million Words Initiative," focusing on early childhood literacy, and understanding the crucial role of education in breaking cycles of inequality.

Moreover, the foundation's efforts extend to disaster relief, supporting communities affected by natural calamities. Durant, along with his foundation, has responded promptly to provide aid and resources in times of crisis, demonstrating a commitment to being a force for positive change.

Kevin Durant's dedication to leveraging his platform for social good reflects his desire to make a lasting impact off the court. Through The Durant Family Foundation, he continues to advocate for social justice, education, and community development, leaving a legacy that transcends his basketball achievements and inspires change beyond the game.