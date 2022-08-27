“Good thing he didn’t sneeze; he’d be up for the death penalty”, “Some of the dumbest s**t I’ve ever read” - Fans sound off on Minnesota Timberwolves forward’s possession of vape pen leading to his arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was recently arrested in South Florida on a warrant from Texas, stemming from a traffic stop in May. According to a report from Bring Me The News, Prince was stopped because he was allegedly driving a vehicle with expired registration.
"During the traffic stop, Mr. Prince indicated he had two handguns in the car with him. For his safety and the safety of the officer, Mr. Prince was asked to get out of the vehicle. So the officer could safely retrieve the handguns. Mr. Prince complied," Tim Ciesco of the Arlington Police Department said.
The office found a vape pen in the car with THC oil. It led to a probable cause search of the forward's car. The officer-in-charge also found a marijuana canister.
Possession of marijuana and THC oil is a criminal offense in Texas. Carrying a gun while possessing drugs is considered an offense, eventually leading to Taurean Prince's arrest. The drugs were sent for lab testing, which delayed the arrest by three months.
Initial reports suggested Prince was arrested due to possession of dangerous drugs. With the recent findings coming to light, aghast fans took to Twitter to express their reactions.
One fan wrote on Twitter:
"man good thing he didn’t sneeze too. He’d be up for the death penalty."
Another fan added:
"Some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever read in my life. Messing w a man’s life over a vape pen"
Here are some more reactions:
Minnesota Timberwolves aware of Taurean Prince's situation, team says they're gathering more information
The Minnesota Timberwolves have commented on the Taurean Prince situation. They said they're aware of the matter and are gathering more information. Prince signed a two-year $16 million extension with the franchise in June.
Prince is an integral part of the team's rotation. He averaged 7.3 points on 45.4% shooting in 17 minutes of play last season. With the Timberwolves having to move multiple role players to acquire Rudy Gobert, Prince could end up with a more prominent role in the upcoming season.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to make a deep playoff run. An impactful role player like Taurean Prince is invaluable to the team. The Timberwolves will be hoping for the forward to get out of the sticky situation soon and not miss any playing time.