“Good thing he didn’t sneeze; he’d be up for the death penalty”, “Some of the dumbest s**t I’ve ever read” - Fans sound off on Minnesota Timberwolves forward’s possession of vape pen leading to his arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was recently arrested in South Florida on a warrant from Texas, stemming from a traffic stop in May. According to a report from Bring Me The News, Prince was stopped because he was allegedly driving a vehicle with expired registration.

"During the traffic stop, Mr. Prince indicated he had two handguns in the car with him. For his safety and the safety of the officer, Mr. Prince was asked to get out of the vehicle. So the officer could safely retrieve the handguns. Mr. Prince complied," Tim Ciesco of the Arlington Police Department said.

The office found a vape pen in the car with THC oil. It led to a probable cause search of the forward's car. The officer-in-charge also found a marijuana canister.

Possession of marijuana and THC oil is a criminal offense in Texas. Carrying a gun while possessing drugs is considered an offense, eventually leading to Taurean Prince's arrest. The drugs were sent for lab testing, which delayed the arrest by three months.

Initial reports suggested Prince was arrested due to possession of dangerous drugs. With the recent findings coming to light, aghast fans took to Twitter to express their reactions.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant this evening at Miami International Airport, multiple sources tell me.



The warrant is from Texas regarding “dangerous drugs,” I’m told. SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant this evening at Miami International Airport, multiple sources tell me.The warrant is from Texas regarding “dangerous drugs,” I’m told. https://t.co/i7jtHyXDVu

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"man good thing he didn’t sneeze too. He’d be up for the death penalty."

Another fan added:

"Some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever read in my life. Messing w a man’s life over a vape pen"

Here are some more reactions:

Minnesota Sports Fan @realmnsportsfan Eric Chaloux @EricChalouxKSTP New: TWolves player Taurean Waller-Prince arrested on warrant out of Texas at a Miami airport. Police say they found guns in his car and a vape pen with THC oil (it's illegal in Texas) back in May. The test results just came back on substance, which led to warrant. @kstp New: TWolves player Taurean Waller-Prince arrested on warrant out of Texas at a Miami airport. Police say they found guns in his car and a vape pen with THC oil (it's illegal in Texas) back in May. The test results just came back on substance, which led to warrant. @kstp If the guns were legally registered and pot was the “dangerous drug” then I’m printing “Free Taurean Prince” T-shirts tomorrow. twitter.com/ericchalouxkst… If the guns were legally registered and pot was the “dangerous drug” then I’m printing “Free Taurean Prince” T-shirts tomorrow. twitter.com/ericchalouxkst…

BlogintheRough @blogintherough So the “dangerous drugs” Taurean Prince was arrested for were… a trace amount of weed?



Yeah fuck all the cops, prosecutors, and judges involved in that one. So the “dangerous drugs” Taurean Prince was arrested for were… a trace amount of weed?Yeah fuck all the cops, prosecutors, and judges involved in that one.

Ryan Young @RyanYoung44



Come on now

sports.yahoo.com/timberwolves-f… The "dangerous drugs" Taurean Prince was arrested for turned out to be a weed pen?Come on now The "dangerous drugs" Taurean Prince was arrested for turned out to be a weed pen?Come on nowsports.yahoo.com/timberwolves-f…

Jon 🌴 @BruceBrownStan Lmao of course the “dangerous drugs” on Taurean Prince in Texas was really just weed Lmao of course the “dangerous drugs” on Taurean Prince in Texas was really just weed

StrawHat Nate @StrawHatNate20 They gave Taurean Prince a fucking DANGEROUS DRUG CHARGE OVER A DAMNED THC PEN???????? They gave Taurean Prince a fucking DANGEROUS DRUG CHARGE OVER A DAMNED THC PEN????????

Wolves Back @wolvesback2022 @Seth_Kaplan @TWolvesLead man good thing he didn’t sneeze too. He’d be up for the death penalty. man good thing he didn’t sneeze too. He’d be up for the death penalty. @Seth_Kaplan @TWolvesLead 😂😂😂 man good thing he didn’t sneeze too. He’d be up for the death penalty.

Name cannot be blank @IAmHenryK @Seth_Kaplan Mavericks fans will do anything to avoid getting the Wolves in the playoffs this year @Seth_Kaplan Mavericks fans will do anything to avoid getting the Wolves in the playoffs this year

Charley Steidler @SteidlerCharley @Seth_Kaplan Some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever read in my life. Messing w a man’s life over a vape pen @Seth_Kaplan Some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever read in my life. Messing w a man’s life over a vape pen

Pat Heery @pheery12 @Seth_Kaplan At least he had 2 guns to protect himself from that deadly vape pen @Seth_Kaplan At least he had 2 guns to protect himself from that deadly vape pen

Minnesota Timberwolves aware of Taurean Prince's situation, team says they're gathering more information

Taurean Prince in action during a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves regular-season game in 2021-22.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have commented on the Taurean Prince situation. They said they're aware of the matter and are gathering more information. Prince signed a two-year $16 million extension with the franchise in June.

Prince is an integral part of the team's rotation. He averaged 7.3 points on 45.4% shooting in 17 minutes of play last season. With the Timberwolves having to move multiple role players to acquire Rudy Gobert, Prince could end up with a more prominent role in the upcoming season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to make a deep playoff run. An impactful role player like Taurean Prince is invaluable to the team. The Timberwolves will be hoping for the forward to get out of the sticky situation soon and not miss any playing time.

