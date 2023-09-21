"Good for you" - Draymond Green expresses frustration in aggressive tone following Dwight Howard-Golden State Warriors news leak

Draymond Green is frustrated with the basketball media once again. Even though, Green is now podcaster and participates in the so-called “new media”, he is still upset with how the current basketball news world works.

Green took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the recent news surrounding Dwight Howard. Reports have indicated Howard preparing to potentially join Golden State. Green wishes that this was kept under wraps for the moment.

He offered some praise to the journalist for getting the scoop. However, there was a biting tone through the message and the Warriors forward was clearly unhappy.

“One day, one day, everything won’t leak. One day. Good for you btw Jason. But one day, EVERYTHING won’t leak. I have a dream,” Green wrote on Twitter.

The original report came from Jason Dumas, an NBA journalist for Bleacher Report. He reported that the veterans on Golden State have signed off on the idea of bringing in Howard. An official decision could come soon.

Dumas also reported that Howard was set to workout with Green and Chris Paul on Thursday in LA. Paul joined the Warriors this summer in a trade with the Washington Wizards involving Jordan Poole.

If signed, Howard would return to the NBA after playing in a professional league in Taiwan last season. He last played in the NBA with the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 season.

He appeared in 60 games, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game with the Lakers.

Draymond Green works out with Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green and Chris Paul were seen working out together. The new teammates were going through shooting drills in clips circulated on social media.

Many questioned whether Paul could fit in with Green and the Warriors. The two have had personality clashes in the past and both enjoy bringing the ball up the floor as the point.

The two seem to have put their differences behind them. They were seen working out together building chemistry for the upcoming season. The two were draining 3-pointers together in the clip.

Paul will be a welcome addition to the veteran-laden Warriors team. They committed to their championship core this offseason.

The Warriors traded away their younger guard Jordan Poole. Instead, they used the money to re-sign Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and take on Paul’s contract. The potential addition of Howard would add another veteran with championship experience to the roster.