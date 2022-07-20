"Goodbye to your career bozo", "Deserves to be blackballed from the league and much worse smh" - Fans send in strong reactions to news of Miles Bridges' felony charges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges found himself in a patch of trouble earlier in the offseason due to his domestic abuse charges. However, with the situation taking a turn for the worse, NBA fans couldn't restrain themselves from reacting to his situation.

The 24-year Hornets forward was on the verge of a contract extension with the Hornets. However, that has been put on hold following his arrest. While the initial charges were listed as domestic abuse and Bridges was released on bail, recent developments have seen the situation worsen.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bridges now faces three felony charges - one count of domestic abuse and two counts of child abuse.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Felony charges filed against Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges for domestic violence, child abuse - via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… Felony charges filed against Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges for domestic violence, child abuse - via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Having assaulted the mother of his two children, Bridges faces some serious allegations. Although the Hornets are aware of it, they have reportedly not given a comment on the grounds of it being a legal matter.

While the situation remains grave for those involved, NBA fans haven't held back on slandering the forward's actions. Here are some reactions to the news on Twitter:

𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚🔥 @WadexFlash @wojespn @espn Bro was bout to get a bag this year and ended his own career in a matter of months… @wojespn @espn Bro was bout to get a bag this year and ended his own career in a matter of months… https://t.co/09pGXbZFDA

lockyBolzon @BolzonLocky @TheFlightMike @wojespn @espn Saddest part of this is the NBA and rightful franchise’s don’t take on any responsibility to educate or further educate these guys when scenarios and situations like this occur in the real world. @TheFlightMike @wojespn @espn Saddest part of this is the NBA and rightful franchise’s don’t take on any responsibility to educate or further educate these guys when scenarios and situations like this occur in the real world.

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters @wojespn @espn what a brutal story. Deserves to be blackballed from the league and much worse smh @wojespn @espn what a brutal story. Deserves to be blackballed from the league and much worse smh

pissboi @PizzafaceJake @wojespn @espn He about to be the first NBA player to make it out the league @wojespn @espn He about to be the first NBA player to make it out the league 😭

depressed_philly_fan @nichdileo19 @wojespn @espn As if playing for the hornets wasn’t already enough punishment @wojespn @espn As if playing for the hornets wasn’t already enough punishment

ep @lfc_ep @espn miles bridges on the rikers island pistons next year @espn miles bridges on the rikers island pistons next year https://t.co/HL0FOVi870

TheHomieJoker🃏 @TheHomieJoker @espn Jordan when he hears the charges against Miles Bridges @espn Jordan when he hears the charges against Miles Bridges https://t.co/FdU6TpTKhU

Miles Bridges is currently set for an arraignment hearing in the Los Angeles County Supreme Court on Wednesday. While there has been no further update on the matter, the evidence doesn't support Bridges' case.

As for his basketball career, the 24-year old was extended a qualifying offer by the Hornets. While this allows other teams to make an offer that Charlotte could consider matching, the current situation doesn't suggest a lot of takers.

Miles Bridges' future in the league at stake

Miles Bridges scans the floor to make a pass

Miles Bridges is one of the rising stars among the new batch of players in the league. Pairing up with LaMelo Ball to form one of the NBA's most exciting young duos, Bridges looked like a future star in Charlotte.

Having led the Hornets in scoring with an average of 20.2 points per game, the 24-year old made huge improvements in almost every department. In this regard, it seemed likely that Charlotte would attempt to retain the forward.

However, the Hornets only extended a qualifying offer to Bridges. This came as a shock as the budding star was due for a multi-year max extension. By virtue of extending a qualifying offer, the Hornets will allow other teams to pursue the forward as well.

This seems like a good idea from Charlotte's perspective. By allowing other leagues to pursue Bridges, the Hornets can positively gage how much the forward is valued at.

In light of recent occurrences, this may have been the worst outcome for Bridges. Considering the charges he's facing, it seems unlikely that many teams will show an interest in pursuing him.

The legal proceedings will eventually determine the future for the 24-year old. As things stand, however, Bridges may not find himself in a favorable position for the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Miles Bridges will play in the NBA again? Yes No 0 votes so far