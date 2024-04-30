"Goodnight everyone except Jamal Cornelius Murray": Lakers fans flabbergasted after another Nuggets PG game-winner sends LA home

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is building a reputation as the LA Lakers’ killer. For the second game in the series between the two teams, "Glitch" sunk LeBron James and Co. with a game-winning shot. Murray’s jumper, while hounded by Austin Reaves, gave the defending champs a 108-106 victory to move to the next round.

Denver's playmaker had been questionable leading into the game due to a calf strain but refused to sit out. He told the team’s trainers that he wouldn’t leave his “brothers” on the court without him. The Nuggets might have lost this one without him.

An exasperated LA Lakers fan base couldn’t help but react to Jamal Murray’s heroics yet again:

"Good night everyone. Except Jamal Cornelius Murray."

One fan is allowing Laker Nation to vent their feelings:

"Lakers fan therapy session

"Let it all out

"This is a safe place.

Another had some menacing comments about the point guard:

"I better not catch that Murray guy in the streets. He's an opp forever"

Somebody had to point the finger at the other Lakers players in the periphery of the play:

"lol Rui and Prince just standing in the corner watching. NO DOUBLE. NO PRESSURE ON THE BALL. It's pathetic coaching and D."

The Denver Nuggets' 1-2 punch took turns late in the game to lead their team to the hard-fought win. They ran the pick-and-roll in the last play that resulted in the game-winner. The LA Lakers had seen that bread-and-butter set all too often but still could not stop it when it mattered most.

Anthony Davis couldn't just blitzed Murray for fear of the lob to "The Joker" while Reaves had to check on Jokic before scampering back. Denver's 1-2 punch knew exactly how the Lakers were going to react and made them pay like they did in Game 2.

The Lakers lost their final timeout to prepare for the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray pick-and-roll

With 3:05 remaining in the game and the game tied at 99, Anthony Davis was called for a foul on Nikola Jokic. The LA Lakers decided to challenge the decision and eventually had the call overturned. But, the downside was they didn't have any timeouts in the crucial stretch of Game 5.

Based on the NBA's rule book, the team that wins the challenge will still be docked for a timeout. Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, former players who cover the league for TNT, called it "unfair." The Lakers shouldn't have been punished for a mistake one of the referees made.

The Denver Nuggets used that to their advantage as they refused to call a timeout for the LA Lakers to adjust their coverage. Like in Game 4, they trusted Nikola Jokic and his partner to make the final play. The strategy worked and Denver has moved on to the second round.

