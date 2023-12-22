‘Got some Amy Winehouse in here”: Mikal Bridges reveals bizarre music preferences before game days

Mikal Bridges has emerged as a fan-favorite two-way player over the past few seasons thanks to his entertaining style of play. While fans are used to seeing their favorites on the court, often, there's little known about their personal lives. In many cases, it isn't until the offseason that we begin to learn more about players off the court.

In the case of Bridges, during a recent interview with GQ, he spoke about the 10 things he can't live without. As part of the video, he went into a deep dive into the things he carries on the road and the essentials that keep him going on game day.

Surprisingly, much like Jimmy Butler and his love of country music, Bridges's musical taste may not be what many expected. While praising the Bose headphones with noise cancellation as the best headphones he's had, he spoke about his preferred pre-game music.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My music before game is probably pretty much all calm music," he said. "Some people like being all hyped up and all that stuff, I'm more relaxed. ... Even when I play Drake, I play a lot of his slow music before the games. Like, I got some Brent Faiyez that I play ...

"I got some Amy Winehouse in here, some Young Thug in there. Kem, one of my favorite songs that I play all the time, "Love Calls" fire. And 'The Woman's Work' by Katie Bush and then Maxwell."

Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets' season so far

While Mikal Bridges has his pre-game routine down, this season has been a frustrating one for the Brooklyn Nets. After acquiring Bridges last season, the two-way standout put on a number of impressive performances.

Unfortunately for Bridges and the team, this season has been somewhat of a roller coaster ride, with a number of injuries ailing the team. While the team's starters, including Bridges, have remained healthy, two of their reserves have gone down with injuries.

The most notable injury, of course, was Ben Simmons. While the team did have some depth at the guard spot, Dennis Smith Jr. has also gone down with a back injury that has forced Spencer Dinwiddie to pick up a bigger role.

In addition, Lonnie Walker IV has been dealing with a hamstring injury, resulting in the team ending their five-game road trip with a 1-4 record. After the stretch, Jacque Vaughn provided an update on both players' injuries, indicating neither had participated in basketball activities.

"They both have been home by themselves. They haven't played any one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three with anybody," Vaughn said.

Bridges and the Nets are set to compete against the Denver Nuggets tonight. They will look to snap a losing streak that has seen them drop four straight as they pursue the eighth-place Indiana Pacers.