"Got the Bucks playing like lukewarm dogsh*t": Bucks fans in shambles over Doc Rivers' coaching after loss to Memphis

Doc Rivers' tenure in Milwaukee has remained turbulent, even with the regular season nearing its end. The Bucks blew a 10-point lead and suffered a 111-101 loss at home to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, following a disastrous loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Milwaukee has dropped two consecutive games without Damian Lillard, both against teams already out of playoff contention. Washington entered last night's game with a 14-61 record, while Memphis came into tonight's game at 25-50.

The team has lost four of their last five games, with their sole victory occurring against the Atlanta Hawks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite missing key players like Lillard, Khris Middleton, Patrick Beverley and Jaylin Galloway, Milwaukee's defeat to a depleted Memphis team, which was missing several key players including Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr., John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane, Yuta Watanabe and Ziaire Williams, was upsetting to fans.

“Doc Rivers got the Bucks playing like lukewarm dogsh*t,” user @jamestown_502 posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

“[They are]gonna get eliminated in the 1st or 2nd round in the playoffs,” said user @A1Jaay_.

“They really thought Doc was the answer lmaoooo,” added user @JC_pls1.

“My assessment that the Bucks had two automatic wins coming up with Washington and Memphis was... not correct,” tweeted NBA analyst Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA).

“Why tf [were the] Bucks going [wire to wire] with Memphis, I’m so confused like wtf do Doc actually be doing,” posted @Slim__Rob.

A fan remarked that the recent loss was not solely on Rivers, as the team missed several wide-open shots during the game. The team shot 40% overall, with Giannis Antetokounmpo going 10-for-23 and starters Pat Connaughton (2-for-12), Jae Crowder (2-for-8) and Malik Beasley (3-for-10) struggling from the field.

Expand Tweet

Doc Rivers has a coaching record of 15-15 with Milwaukee this season. He took over the team from former coach Adrian Griffin, who led Milwaukee to a 30-13 record.

Looking at what’s next for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee currently holds the second seed in the East and is one game ahead of the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers. However, a poor record in the final six games could cause the team to slide further down the standings.

Milwaukee has the fourth toughest schedule remaining, with its easiest opponent being the Toronto Raptors.

Rivers' team is set to face tough matchups against the Boston Celtics, OKC Thunder, Orlando Magic (twice) and New York Knicks, all of whom are playoff contenders.

The Cavaliers, Magic and Knicks all have realistic chances of overtaking the Bucks if their slide in the standings continues.