"Got a center before Lakers" - NBA fans react as Milwaukee Bucks add $5,658,206 6-foot-10 big in Kyle Kuzma deal

The New York Knicks traded reserve center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a larger deal as part of the Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards trade. In return, New York received guard Delon Wright and cash from the Bucks. This had fans reacting while some also managed to take a dig at the LA Lakers who after the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade are looking for a center.

One of the fans wrote:

"Bucks got a center before the Lakers 😭"

Knicks fans were genuinely keen on the purpose of the move.

"W for Milwaukee. What’s New York getting out of this, just draft capital?"

Some felt it was a good move by the Bucks to have a reserve center.

"honestly not a bad pick up from the bucks"

"Sims adds depth to Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt, while the broader trade reshapes multiple rosters. It will be interesting to see how each team benefits from these moves."

One Lakers fan had a fervent plea:

"can the lakers get a center please"

The Knicks will now be dealing a center who spent four seasons with them. Sims struggled to land minutes in the New York rotation. He ends his stint averaging 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 points with the side.

