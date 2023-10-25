"Got everybody 1s but pulled out my 2s": LaMelo Balls hits back at 2020 class rival Anthony Edwards over savage Adidas sneaker commercial

LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards are two of the brightest young talents in the league, and representatives of a promising 2020 draft class. While this was a nightmare for scouts owing to the uncertainties thrown up by the COVID pandemic, the class has contributed a solid bunch of players to the league.

The No. 1 pick in the draft, Anthony Edwards, and the No.3 pick, LaMelo Ball, along with Tyrese Haliburton, represent the only All-Stars to emerge from the class.

All of them have established themselves as franchise cornerstones in their own right. Naturally, stardom and endorsements have followed, with Ball and Edwards even securing signature shoes in their names.

Ball was first, securing the Puma deal for the MBs, debuting his shoe in 2021. He was then followed by Edwards, with Adidas making the play for his signature show. The AE1s will make their first appearance on the NBA floor tonight with Edwards' first appearance of the season.

In line with the Edwards persona, Adidas launched a funny promotional video for the launch. Ant-Man is seen taking digs at signature shoes launched by his contemporaries while deeming his signature shoe to be the perfect for him.

LaMelo Ball's MB2 is one of the pairs depicted in the video as being discarded by Edwards. Safe to say the Hornets star wasn't pleased with how his draft-class member treated his sneaker while launching his own.

"My n**** got everybody 1s but out my 2s. U kno dem MB1s undefeated gang. AINT NOBODY F***ING WIT EM"

Melo was quick to respond and seemed to be gloating about the success of his first set of signature shoes in his retort. Is there a beef brewing atop the draft class of 2020?

"Ain't nobody F***ing with em" said LaMelo Ball describing his debut signature shoe

LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards seem to have a sneaker beef in their midst

While the intent of the promo was to show how Edwards' debut sneaker is better than his peers' (and LeBron James'), Ball seems to have caught a flaw in the execution.

Ja 1s, Luka 1s, LeBron Air Zoom Generation's, and an MB2 appear to have been the sneakers discarded by Edwards before going for his own AE1s from a bunch of sneakers. But as Ball points out, is that because AE1s don't compare to Ball's MB1s?

The MB1s were arguably the most successful of the above-mentioned bunch, with the 'Rick and Morty' and 'Breast Cancer Awareness' colorways attaining cult attention and popularity among the public. Meanwhile, most of the others are relatively modestly regarded in the sneaker market, .

Dissing such a popular variant may have brought a backlash, and LaMelo Ball hints at the same with his retort.

The stars are set to duel it out on the court for years to come and it seems the recipe for beef is set to brew alongside.