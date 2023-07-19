“Got flamed twice by accident” – NBA fans troll Draymond Green for beefing with Kevin Garnett over a fake tweet

Draymond green found himself on the receiving end of some jeers from NBA fans after the four-time champ fell victim to a fake Tweet. A fake account portraying the NBA Central Twitter account posted a fake quote in which Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett called out Green.

In a fake quote,Garnett criticized Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole, comparing it to a senior assaulting a freshman. The quote ended with a challenge to Green, offering him the opportunity to confront 'KG' directly.

Although some fans noticed that the account behind the quote was 'NBACentel' instead of 'NBA Central,' Green seemed unaware of this. He responded by referring to a past incident on the court when he was a rookie, attempting to engage in a conversation with Garnett.

As Draymond Green went on to allege, KG pretended not to hear him, something that he mocked the Hall of Famer for. Quickly, fans jumped in, trolling Green for thinking Garnett had actually commented on the Warriors star punching Jordan Poole.

KEETH @P0onS Centel got him fucked up @TheNBACentel @shobasketball @KevinGarnett5KG @Money23Green Draymond got flamed twice by accidentCentel got him fucked up

Lock @RealLocks3 🤷🏻‍♂️ @TheNBACentel @shobasketball @KevinGarnett5KG @Money23Green Tell Draymond is he goina fight me also ?🤷🏻‍♂️

🌹 @FinalBound @TheNBACentel @shobasketball @KevinGarnett5KG @Money23Green Ofc draymond fell for this

Tolunai @GodlLotus @TheNBACentel @shobasketball @KevinGarnett5KG @Money23Green draymond actually fell for this

yutaWatanabeToLakers2024 @coronapappiii pic.twitter.com/mF5Ibz97hO @TheNBACentel @shobasketball @KevinGarnett5KG @Money23Green Nba Centel please allow me to give you the recognition that you deserve.

حسن وليامز @PassTheBlunt912 @TheNBACentel @shobasketball @KevinGarnett5KG @Money23Green KG ain't have that energy when Melo was waiting for him at the bus

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors' quest to bounce back from a second-round playoff exit

Two seasons ago, Green and the Golden State Warriors were on top of the world after claiming yet another NBA title. Although they entered training camp last season with high hopes, Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole immediately spelled trouble for the franchise.

The situation derailed the Warriors' season before it ever truly got going. Heading into the season much of the talk surrounding the team revolved around the punch.

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

There were questions of whether or not the two men could even co-exist in the same locker room following the situation, however, they did their best to put it behind them. Despite that, the looming contract decision that was on the horizon for Green left many wondering if the end of the Warriors dynasty was upon us.

In the playoffs, the team ended up coming up short in the second round as they were eliminated by the LA Lakers. When the free agency period opened up this offseason, the team quickly traded Jordan Poole, who underperformed in the playoffs last year.

Although there have been questions about the fit of Chris Paul with the team, the Warriors have high hopes that they'll be able to make another run at an NBA title.

