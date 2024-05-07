"Got him frustrated": Draymond Green describes how Timberwolves neutralized Nikola Jokic & Nuggets with snake analogy

The Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, are currently in the process of demolishing the Denver Nuggets in their series, which has earned them high praise from Golden State Warriors' legend, Draymond Green. On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the 34-year-old spoke in detail about how the Timberwolves were able to contain Nikola Jokic and company in Game 2, which ended 80-106 for Minnesota.

Green praised Karl-Anthony-Towns, who, alongside Naz Reid, guarded the Joker for much of the night.

“KAT did a hell of a job on Joker and Naz Reid did a incredible job when he was guarding Joker," Green said on his podcast. "They made it tough, they got under his skin, they got him frustrated and in turn they were able to do that from the very beginning of the game.”

Green likened containing Nikola Jokic to cutting off the ‘snake’s head,’ before talking about how Jamal Murray’s troubles compounded the struggle for the Nuggets:

"And guess what, you cut off the head of the snake the body dies, and the Denver Nuggets were extremely out of character," Green added.

"Got Jamal Murray, was "going back and forth with the rust more than he normally does. You had coach Mo come on the court going crazy at the rust, which I'm not sure how he didn't receive a technical foul for, let alone alone not get ejected.”

The series now shifts to Minnesota, where the reigning champions will try to claw their way back into contention. However, much of their work appears to focus on Anthony Edwards, who once again did well.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have a big task ahead of them

While a majority of fans would have backed the Nuggets to continue their cruise into the Western Conference finals, the series has surprised many. Rudy Gobert was in charge of protecting the rim against the Denver Nuggets’ offense in Game 1 but missed Game 2.

However, the Timberwolves proved that they can function without their star defender as well, and they were all over the Nuggets right from the get-go.

Draymond Green, who praised Gobert’s performance in Game 1, was especially impressed with how things developed in Game 2, considering it was the likes of KAT and Naz Reid who guarded Joker.

Green praised that the Timberwolves stuck to the same approach they had in the first game, that of protecting the rim in exchange for easier layups and smothering Jokic throughout.

The Nuggets' offense has thus far lacked the smoothness that has been apparent all season and led to them completely dominating the Lakers at times.

With Gobert set to return for Game 3 and Anthony Edwards intent on dragging his team past the champions, the onus is now on the Nuggets to respond.