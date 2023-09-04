"Got some guys that may get in his way": 39 YO 4-time NBA champ hints at LeBron James and Anthony Davis' stifling Austin Reaves' development

Austin Reaves has come a long way since he was an undrafted rookie in 2021. From seemingly out of nowhere, he became the LA Lakers’ third-best player last season, particularly in the playoffs.

While some have been surprised by Reaves’ somewhat meteoric rise to stardom, others aren’t with what he has accomplished. A few even claim that he could be an even bigger star in the future.

Andre Iguodala said in an interview with Aarthi and Sriram about what lies ahead for “AR:” (52:15 mark)

“He’s a lot better than folks thought he was. He’s a real basketball player, and that’s why I’m a fan of his. (For) some teams, he would average more points than he does in other teams. You got some guys that may get in his way.

"No matter what team he’s on, he’s gonna help you win, which is a telltale sign of what a real basketball player is.”

Despite Reaves’ recent surge in performance, he's unlikely to threaten the one-two monster the LA Lakers are built on. As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, the former Oklahoma star will always be the third star on the team.

James and Davis, though, aren’t wary of giving the limelight to Reaves when the occasion calls for it. In Game 1 on the road against the higher-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, Lakers coach Darvin Ham designed plays for their emerging guard.

“King James” and AD could have questioned Ham’s decision. Instead, they gladly and willingly allowed Reaves to take advantage of every opportunity he was given. “AR” drained many crucial shots to close out the Grizzlies on the road.

Austin Reaves repeatedly told his teammates and fans “I’m him!” After the game, LeBron James and Anthony Davis publicly advised “AR” to keep being aggressive as teams would only adjust their game plan against the Lakers.

Andre Iguodala had a first-row ticket to what Reaves could do in the playoffs. The LA Lakers dethroned the Golden State Warriors and sent “Iggy” to retirement. James and Anthony were the biggest reasons for the Warriors’ early offseason, but Austin Reaves was nearly just as important.

Austin Reaves is showing his talent on the international basketball stage

When members of Team USA were announced, many questioned Grant Hill and Steve Kerr’s decision to include Austin Reaves. Kerr told reporters later that it was an easy decision to make after seeing the Laker guard “kick our a**” in the playoffs.

Since the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Reaves has only solidified his role in the Americans’ quest to win the gold. “AR” isn’t part of the starting lineup; he’s closing out games. Reaves and Anthony Edwards have been the two most impressive performers for Team USA in the tournament.

Jonas Valanciunas and the Lithuanians, though, reminded the Americans that winning the top prize would not be a cakewalk. Reaves, Jaren Jackson Jr. and most of their teammates struggled against Lithuania’s size, length and chemistry. They rallied from a big deficit but still lost 110-104.

Up next for Team USA in the quarterfinals is Italy. After his worst game in the competition, expect Austin Reaves and many of his teammates to come up with a better performance.

