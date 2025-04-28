"Got the heart of a champion" - Jayson Tatum gives Al Horford his flowers after impressive 5-block display

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Boston Celtics in their 107-98 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. However, Tatum gave credit to Al Horford for his efforts on the defensive end, providing five blocks as the Celtics take a 3-1 series lead.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Tatum praised his veteran teammate for stepping up defensively in the absence of Jrue Holiday, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Horford provided six points, six rebounds and five blocks in 35 minutes.

"I can't say enough, Al was unbelievable," Tatum said. "Big moments, the game was tied with four minutes left, making play on both ends of the floor. At 38 years old, picking up full court whatever, kinds of sets the tone for everybody. He got the heart of a champion."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Al Horford got it done defensively, Jayson Tatum took care of the offensive end. Tatum finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals, shooting 10-for-25 from the field and going a perfect 14-for-14 from the charity stripe.

Jaylen Brown, who was dealing with a knee issue, contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and five rebounds. Derrick White added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Boston Celtics were lucky to get the win despite their bench scoring just six points.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero had 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner struggled with his shot, scoring 24 points on 22 shots, while Anthony Black had 10 points off the bench.

Jayson Tatum dealing with wrist injury

Jayson Tatum dealing with wrist injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

For the first time in his career, Jayson Tatum missed a postseason game in Game 2 due to a wrist injury. Tatum suffered the injury in Game 1 after a hard fall following a flagrant foul from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The injury was severe enough to take him out of a crucial game, but the Boston Celtics still got the win.

Ad

Tatum returned from his injury in Game 3, but struggled with his shot as the Orlando Magic earned the victory. His struggles continued in Game 4, but his aggressiveness was rewarded with frequent trips to the free-throw line.

The good news for the Celtics is that Tatum wasn't on the team's injury report before Sunday's contest. But there's still a concern for Jaylen Brown, who is hobbled by a knee injury, and Jrue Holiday because of a hamstring issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.