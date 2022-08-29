“Got with their lawyers and their accountant, and be like ‘you’ll both be bankrupt’” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant and the Nets are like a couple that filed for divorce, says it won't work

The Brooklyn Nets have resolved their standoff with Kevin Durant, but many are questioning the team's chemistry ahead of next season. NBA analyst Nick Wright believes the union will not work.

Durant requested a trade on June 30 to the shock of many. The two-time champ is entering the first of his four-year extension, which has made the situation all the more alarming.

However, the Nets failed to find a trade partner for Durant. The All-Star forward attempted to force his way out. He demanded that the general manager, Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash be fired. Unfortunately, Nets owner Joe Tsai did not take the ultimatum lightly and stood by his staff.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Kevin Durant will stay with the Brooklyn Nets after meeting with Rich Kleiman, GM Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. "We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn," Marks says Kevin Durant will stay with the Brooklyn Nets after meeting with Rich Kleiman, GM Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. "We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn," Marks says https://t.co/fIMbjAtqlV

Kevin Durant's u-turn from wanting to leave to deciding to stay will raise questions about the harmony within the roster. Although they have exciting talent, if all the players do not buy in, winning will be difficult.

On "What's Wright? With Nick Wright," the sports analyst spoke about how fragile the KD-Nets marriage is. He believes they chose to give it another for convenience's sake.

"This is a couple that filed for divorce and then they got with their lawyers and their accountants and be like, 'You'll both be bankrupt', and it's like really it's like yeah you got to wait for these stocks to vest or else you're going to pay a crazy tax penalty so you need to wait like 15 months and then you can get divorced.

"It's like, 'Okay who's living downstairs?' Like you're still married and living together but nobody thinks it's gonna work. I don't buy it."

Given how messy things got, the players will be looking to prove themselves on the hardwood. They will be under a lot of pressure to deliver, as a disappointing season will justify the need for everyone to go their separate ways.

Kevin Durant is yet to bring a championship to Brooklyn

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant was acquired by the Nets in 2019 despite nursing an Achilles injury. The franchise was confident enough to offer him a long-term contract while injured.

KD missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury. The four-time scoring champ returned in 2020 but also did not spend much time on the court, featuring in only 35 games.

In his first active season with the Nets, he led them to the playoffs alongside Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Their second attempt to contend for the title was even more disappointing. The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

The Athletic @TheAthletic The Celtics sweep the Nets 4-0 in Round 1 ☘️



It's the first time Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have ever been swept in the playoffs. The Celtics sweep the Nets 4-0 in Round 1 ☘️It's the first time Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have ever been swept in the playoffs. https://t.co/YHXJekXSIF

Next season, the players will be looking to redeem themselves.

