  "Got like 5000 points over here": Lou Williams hilariously calls out Lakers for sending cheap tickets and no parking pass

"Got like 5000 points over here": Lou Williams hilariously calls out Lakers for sending cheap tickets and no parking pass

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 26, 2025 03:54 GMT
"Got like 5000 points over here": Lou Williams hilariously calls out Lakers for sending cheap tickets and no parking pass. [photo: @louwillville/IG]
"Got like 5000 points over here": Lou Williams hilariously calls out Lakers for sending cheap tickets and no parking pass. [photo: @louwillville/IG]

Lou Williams played 17 seasons in the NBA, including four with the LA Clippers and two with the LA Lakers. Williams won two of his three Sixth Man of the Year awards while playing for the Lakers’ former “Hallway” rivals. While he remains a valuable guest in Clipper home games, “Sweet Lou” could not say the same thing for the Jeanie Buss-run franchise.

On the “Underground Lounge” podcast on Thursday, Williams called out the Lakers:

“I played for both [teams]. I make a phone call to Clippers right now, parking pass, escort to my seat, accommodated, big screen, the whole thing. … I call the Lakers, them motherf**kers send me two tickets to my email. No parking pass, and put me in the crowd. I got, like, 5,000 points over here! … Everybody looking at me, like, the f**k you doing up here?”
Lou Williams played nearly two seasons with the LA Lakers, scoring 2,106 points, according to Basketball Reference. The Lakers traded him in February 2017 to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a 2017 first-round pick. After finishing the season with the Rockets, he joined the LA Clippers, where he scored 4,975 points in nearly four seasons.

Now a podcaster and an analyst, Williams can’t help but underline the difference in treatment from two of his former teams.

Lou Williams did not reach the playoffs with LA Lakers

Lou Williams' nearly two years with the Lakers coincided with a dry spell where the team failed to make the playoffs from 2014 to 2019. In 2016, LA went 17-65, the second-worst record in the NBA. The following season, the Lakers’ 26-56 mark ranked third-worst in the league.

The trade to the Rockets allowed Williams to appear in the 2017 playoffs before he signed with the LA Clippers. The point guard could not help the Clippers to the 2018 postseason before back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year seasons resulted in a return to the playoffs.

In 2019, Lou Williams had a superb series against the Golden State Warriors, but the Clippers lost in six games. A season later, the stacked Clippers lost in the second round to the Denver Nuggets in seven games.

The Clippers traded Williams to the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 before he retired in 2022.

