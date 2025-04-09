  • home icon
  • "Got a lot of ammo to pull out from his bag": Fans go wild at Ja Morant's new "grenade" 3-point celebration after getting fined for gun celly

"Got a lot of ammo to pull out from his bag": Fans go wild at Ja Morant's new "grenade" 3-point celebration after getting fined for gun celly

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 02:42 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant - Source: Imagn

Ja Morant was back in action on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets after a one-game absence, and he brought out a new celebration. This comes after Morant was fined $75,000 last Thursday after celebrating with finger gun gestures against the Miami Heat despite getting warned by the NBA not to do it.

Instead of his finger guns, Morant debuted a new celly against the Hornets as he threw an imaginary grenade after hitting a huge 3-point bomb.

Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on Ja Morant's behavior. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Bro got a lot of ammo to pull out from his bag 💀"
"Always gotta be so extra with this guy"
"He’s getting suspended for the rest of the year," one said.

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"He wanna join the army more than he wanna play ball," another said.
"Another fine is on the way 🤣, " one tweeted.
"He's a professional attention seeker," another said.

Ja Morant drops a bomb on the Charlotte Hornets in Grizzlies win

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a dominant 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. It was a feel-good win for the Grizz as they have now won three in a row after a recent slide. They are now tied with the Denver Nuggets in fourth place in the Western Conference.

After missing their last game against the Detroit Pistons, Morant came back with 28 points, eight assists, five rebounds and one block.

Zach Edey assisted Morant in securing the victory on Tuesday. The Grizzlies rookie starred against the Hornets as he came up with a huge double-double performance. Edey had 17 points, 19 rebounds, three steals and one block.

The Memphis Grizzlies now only have three games remaining in their regular season. If they win all three, there's a huge possibility that the Grizzlies could secure the third or fourth seed in the West in the upcoming 2025 NBA Playoffs.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Edited by Brad Taningco
