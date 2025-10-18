  • home icon
  "Got my man something special": James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights flaunts her love with surprise in heartfelt behind-the-scenes moment

“Got my man something special”: James Harden’s girlfriend Paije Speights flaunts her love with surprise in heartfelt behind-the-scenes moment

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 13:30 GMT
James Harden&rsquo;s girlfriend Paije Speights flaunts her love for the Clippers guard
James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights flaunts her love for the Clippers guard

James Harden’s girlfriend, Paije Speights, shared a picture of the NBA superstar on social media, giving fans a rare insight into the couple’s relationship. Harden and Speights have been in a public relationship since May 2024, after they were spotted together at Rajon Rondo's wedding.

On Friday, Paije Speights shared a video on her Instagram story, showing off a custom piece of jewelry she gifted to the LA Clippers guard. She shared the video with the caption:

“Got my man something special. Thank you @focusjewelry313 for making my vision come to life.”

Speights also shared an intimate picture of the couple, showing James Harden watching Michael Jordan’s highlights while cuddling his girlfriend.

“He love him some Michael Jordan,” Speights wrote.
Paije Speights&rsquo; Instagram stories.
Paije Speights' Instagram stories.

Harden and the Clippers won three of their four preseason games and will open the 2025-26 season against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Harden has looked solid in the limited minutes he has played this preseason, recording 6 points and 7.7 assists in three games.

"I'm in love": James Harden expresses his feelings for girlfriend Paije Speights during Netflix special

James Harden was featured on the second season of Netflix's basketball special, "Starting 5." While on the show, he was asked about his viral wedding moment with girlfriend Paije Speights in 2024.

While attending Rajon Rondo's wedding with Speights, Harden went viral for his reaction after his girlfriend caught the bouquet. Harden froze and enlarged his eyes in shock as Speights caught the flowers, standing frozen even as Speights hugged him.

Reflecting on the moment during a conversation with Netflix, Harden expressed his feelings for Speights in a rare show of vulnerability from the 11-time All-Star.

"I love her a lot though, I'm in love. I'm in love," he said.
The 2025-26 season will be crucial for James Harden as he enters the final guaranteed year of his contract with the LA Clippers. He has a player option for the 2026-27 season, which he might not exercise if the Clippers aren't able to compete for a championship.

Entering his 18th season in the league, Harden is still chasing his ever-elusive first championship, having made one NBA Finals appearance in his career.

