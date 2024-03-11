 "Got NBA free agent before the NFL": Darius Bazley landing 3-year non-guaranteed contract with Jazz has fans chiming in

After spending most of this year in the G-League, Darius Bazley finds himself with an NBA contract again. Fans quickly reacted to the news, poking fun at another pro sports league.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Bazley has signed a three-year deal with the Utah Jazz. The deal is non-guaranteed, but gives him a chance to battle for a spot on the roster.

NBA fans quickly began sharing their thoughts on Darius Bazley winding up with the Utah Jazz. Some poked fun at the NFL, saying that there was a basketball signing right before free agency began in football.

Other fans shrugged off this signing, saying that they only want NFL news on their timeline today.

The Jazz are still in the early phase of their rebuild after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. They currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with a record of 28-36.

Breaking down Darius Bazley's NBA career

Part of why this is a good value signing for the Utah Jazz is that Darius Bazley has proven to be a rotation-level player in the past. He had stops with multiple franchises before winding up in the G-League this season.

Oddly enough, the Jazz were the team that drafted Bazley with a first-round pick in 2019. However, they ended up dealing him to the OKC Thunder.

Bazley ended up playing in over 200 games for the Thunder across three-and-a-half seasons. During his time with the franchise, he averaged 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

OKC decided to move Bazley at the deadline last season, sending him to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and a second-round pick. He'd end up playing in just seven games for them following the move.

In free agency, Bazley signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. This also would not last long, as they waived him just before the regular season just got underway.

Following his departure from the Nets, Bazley joined the Philadelphia 76ers G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. He'd be a standout player for them, posting averages of 21.0 PPG and 9.9 RPG.

Bazley performed so well in the G-League that the Sixers decided to roll the dice on him for a short stretch. After dealing with an array of injuries, the team was in desperate need of bodies. To get them through a tough stretch, the Sixers signed Bazley to a 10-day contract.

At 23-years-old, Darius Bazley is still a young prospect who can grow his game. As a former first-round pick, the Jazz are taking a flier on him to see if he can be a productive player for them moving forward.