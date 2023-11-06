"Got a taste of his own medicine" - Draymond Green getting kicked in crotch by Jarrett Allen has NBA fans reacting hilariously

Draymond Green has become infamous for hitting opponents in the groin area over the years. However, in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green found himself on the receiving end of a painful groin shot.

During a rebounding contest with Jarrett Allen less than three minutes into the game, Green inadvertently received a blow to the groin as a result of Allen's foot swing.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green took time to recover, and fans suggested that it might have been a case of karma, given Green's history of delivering groin shots to others.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the groin shot, Draymond Green stayed in the game.

Looking back at Draymond Green kicking Steven Adams in the groin

One of the most well-known incidents involving Draymond Green's groin kicks occurred during Game 3 the 2016 Western Conference finals between the Warriors and the OKC Thunder. As Green tried to score over Adams and lost possession of the ball, he kicked Adams in the groin.

Adams received two groin kicks from Green in that series.

Green was not ejected from the game but received a Flagrant 1 foul. This was later upgraded to a Flagrant 2 and resulted in a $25,000 fine.

Adams said that Green had become increasingly "annoying" as that series went on.

"I mean, it happened before, mate," he said. "He's pretty accurate, that guy."

The Warriors emerged victorious over the Thunder in seven games in that Western Conference finals.

The upgrade played a significant role in the postseason, as it contributed to Green's suspension for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals, ultimately influencing the Warriors' loss in seven games.

In a February 2021 appearance on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & The Three” podcast, Adams said Green’s groin shot was extremely painful.

“Bro, that was the one that I was like, the pain on that one, mate, was just the worst, the absolute worst,” he said. “I hate that more than the whole KD (Kevin Durant) thing."

Green has asserted that the groin shot was unintentional.

"I didn't intentionally kick him down there," Green said in a diary entry on Undefeated. "Whether he believes me or not, which I don't think he will and wouldn't in the moment, which is why I didn't say anything. I would definitely apologize and I look forward to apologizing to him, if I see him."