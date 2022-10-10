"Got no time to waste, every opportunity could be the last one" - LA Lakers' new recruit speaks out after making big statement against Golden State Warriors in preseason win

LA Lakers' most recent acquisition, Matt Ryan, put on a solid shooting display in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors. Ryan only played during the fourth quarter and wasted no time sinking in consecutive 3-point shots.

After the game concluded, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell initiated a post-game interview with Matt Ryan. As a new player on the roster, Trudell curiously asked what Ryan's mindset was after finally securing an opportunity.

"For a player of my position, it's just staying ready for an opportunity and try to make the most of it whenever it comes," Ryan said. "Got no time to waste, every opportunity could be the last one."

Trudell also wanted to talk about Ryan's shooting and how he felt playing in front of LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

"I love it! I knew I was shooting well, and I just needed to keep shooting," Ryan said. "I'm very fortunate and thankful to get another opportunity tonight after having a couple of off-games."

In the first two preseason games with the LA Lakers, Matt Ryan wasn't exactly performing well. He finally got his shot at redemption last night, proving he can sink in shots. Ryan scored 20 points, dropping in 6 out of 9 shots from deep. If he can deliver performances like this one in the regular season, the Lakers may often have a deadly sharpshooter to utilize.

LA Lakers defeats the Golden State Warriors; achieving their first victory of the 2022 preseason

It appears the LA Lakers are finally on the right track this preseason. Anthony Davis led the team to victory, defeating the Golden State Warriors 124-121. Neither team was in full force. The only All-Stars playing was AD and Steph Curry. Nevertheless, it was still an impressive victory for LA as they showed what they could do even without LeBron James and Russell Westbrook playing.

Anthony Davis proved last night that he's still capable of carrying his team. He dominated every quarter he played, sinking in some 3-point shots, mid-range jumpers, and finishing lob passes. Davis scored 28 points and had three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes of play.

Although it was a close matchup, the Warriors had more star power in their lineup compared to the Lakers. Aside from Steph Curry, Golden State also had Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole in the mix. It was an impressive showing by the Lakers' role players. They stepped up to the occasion of dethroning the defending champs.

Kendrick Nunn has been an asset for the LA Lakers since returning from an 11-month injury. Last night, he put up 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Nunn effectively created his own shots and stunned the Warriors with his stop-and-pop shooting.

It might be too early, but if the LA Lakers can keep up performances like this, we might see the team accomplish a comeback season.

