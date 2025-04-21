"Got us on 1 knee begging for calls": Gilbert Arenas drops massive LeBron James prediction for Game 2

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas said he expects LA Lakers star LeBron James to have a massive Game 2 performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Sunday, Arenas posted a photo of James kneeling before referee Marc Davis during the Lakers' 117-95 Game 1 loss. Arenas lambasted the officiating during the series opener, saying that James and the Lakers shouldn't beg for calls.

Arenas also predicted that James would score between 35 and 40 points in Game 2.

"The refs got us on one knee begging for calls! Don't worry, Lakers in 5! Lebron is about to have 35-40 next game 🗣️ on my momma," Arenas wrote in the Instagram post.

Minnesota dominated Saturday's game. LeBron James finished with 19 points and five rebounds on 8-for-18 shooting. He was held scoreless in the first quarter of a playoff game for the first time in his career.

Luka Doncic led LA with a 37-point performance. However, James and Doncic combined for nine of the Lakers' 13 turnovers.

Arenas played for 11 years in the league, most notably for the Washington Wizards. He was a three-time All-Star and was selected to the All-NBA team thrice. Since retiring, he has transitioned to podcasting, delivering numerous takes about the NBA.

LeBron James shares thoughts on "feel-out" Game 1 loss to the Timberwolves

LeBron James, a 22-year NBA veteran, appeared in his 18th career playoff run. In his post-game interview on Saturday, James commented on the LA Lakers' slow start, saying it may take some time to get acclimated to playoff-level basketball.

"Sometimes, it takes a quarter, two quarters, a full game to get used to playoff basketball again," James said.

When asked about the Lakers' adjustments on Game 2, LeBron James responded:

"We should be more than prepared on Tuesday night," James added.

If the Lakers can make the necessary adjustments, especially matching the Timberwolves' physicality, they should be able to secure the Game 2 victory at home. Tuesday's game is a must-win for LA to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before the series shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.

