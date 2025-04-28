"Got the utmost respect": Jalen Brunson gives Cade Cunningham his props for Pistons star's breakout season

Jalen Brunson outdueled Cade Cunningham on Sunday to push the New York Knicks to a 94-93 Game 4 win. Brunson delivered 15 points and two assists in the fourth quarter to offset Cunningham’s all-around brilliance. The victory gave the Knicks a 3-1 series lead before Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
After the game, the lefty guard had this to say about his counterpart:
"I got the utmost respect for [Cade]. What he's been able to do & what he's gonna do for the rest of his career. This is just the beginning for him.”
Cade Cunningham averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in the regular season. The No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA draft earned his first All-Star selection and led the Detroit Pistons to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Cunningham has been even more impressive in the postseason where he is averaging 25.8 PPG, 9.0 APG, 8.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG and 1.5 BPG. The 6-foot-6 guard is showing he can carry Pistons on the big stage. Cunningham’s versatility has covered multiple roster loopholes.
On Sunday, Jalen Brunson had a front-row ticket to Cade Cunningham’s all-around importance. The young star finished the game with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks.
Cade Cunningham’s Pistons are on the ropes following Jalen Brunson’s fourth-quarter masterclass in Game 4
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons outplayed the New York Knicks in the third quarter. The home team dominated the period 28-14 to turn a 50-43 halftime deficit into a 71-64 lead. Cunningham’s 12 points and five assists pushed the Pistons to the front entering the final 12 minutes.
Jalen Brunson, who briefly left the game because of an ankle injury, responded with a 15-point and two-assist performance in the fourth quarter. The All-Star guard and Karl-Anthony Towns outscored the Pistons by themselves 23-22 in the period.
Still, the Pistons had a chance to defend their home court. Tim Hardaway Jr.attempted a 3-pointer against Josh Hart late in the fourth quarter. After the game, the officials admitted that they missed a foul on Hart, which helped the Knicks win the showdown.
The loss put Cunningham’s team on the brink of elimination. Jalen Brunson and Co. can close the series with a win in New York on Tuesday.
