"Got the worst playoff record in NBA history" - Draymond Green slaps Jusuf Nurkic with bitter reminder amid ongoing beef

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic have become bitter rivals this season. Since the Golden State Warriors big man swung and struck the Phoenix Suns center in the face back in December, these two have had fierce animosity towards each other.

Green isn't putting this rivalry to end anytime soon, especially after he took some shots at Nurkic, calling him the biggest hater in the NBA during an interview with Shaquille O'Neal on his 'The Big Podcast.'

"Biggest hater inside the NBA is [Jusuf] Nurkic. Hater. 'Oh he need help,' 'That brother still need help.' Like no, you need help. Big softie," Green said.

The four-time NBA champion also questioned Nurkic for trying to go at the Warriors when his playoff record isn't favorable.

"How are you going to tweet at us 'That's all folks!' and you've got the worst playoff record in NBA history," Green continued. "But you're going to tweet 'That's all folks!' I can go to sleep for five years, wake up and you still won't have half the playoff wins we've accumulated. How are you going to tweet that? But I need help?"

Draymond Green was involved in a series of controversies this season, earning a lot of criticism from fans and fellow players. The Warriors weren't the same team when he wasn't on the floor, which might have hurt their chances of making it to the playoffs this campaign.

Nurkic sent a message to Green a couple of weeks ago, saying that the former DPOY still needs help.

As of now, neither team is in the postseason, but it's clear that this won't be the last interaction between these two on and off the court.

Draymond Green called out Suns GM over Kevin Durant comments

Besides Jusuf Nurkic, Draymond Green also charged against another member of the Phoenix Suns organization. He took exception to the Suns general manager James Jones' comments about maximizing Kevin Durant's abilities.

“James Jones was on a team in 2017 that lost in the NBA finals to Kevin Durant," Green said earlier this month. "Kevin Durant averaged 35, on 8 rebounds and 5 assists. ... When you got your a** bust like the Cavs got their a** bust, I have a hard time believing that James Jones could then come out and say, ‘No one has been able to maximize Kevin Durant.’"

There's no love lost between Draymond Green and the Suns, as even Kevin Durant had some words for him during one of his suspensions.

These comments are still fresh, but it's hard to imagine Nurkic ignoring them and not clapping back at Green.