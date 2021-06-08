"Gotta be more aggressive" Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking ahead after Milwaukee Bucks' embarrassing 125-86 loss to Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to perform to expectations as the Brooklyn Nets humiliated the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 on Monday night. Steve Nash's unit showcased their offensive prowess to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Brooklyn Nets got hot early in the game and the Milwaukee Bucks simply couldn't respond. Kevin Durant was unguardable and Kyrie Irving joined the party soon after. The trend continued the rest of the way as the hosts put up a performance worth remembering for the fans at Barclays Center.

Not one player could step up to save the day for the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team in scoring but had just 18 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reiterates the need for Milwaukee Bucks to be more aggressive

Speaking to the media after tonight's blowout loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo mentioned that the Milwaukee Bucks simply have to be more aggressive.

"Gotta be more aggressive, gotta get to my shots more," Giannis said. "Gotta make up your mind, what you're gonna do and do it."

Giannis then took a moment to laud Kevin Durant, who scored 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting today.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant: "He's one of the best scorers in the league. He's supposed to do this" but reiterated they need to make things difficult for KD moving forward. #Bucks — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) June 8, 2021

Kevin Durant managed to torch the Milwaukee Bucks for a second-straight game and it goes without saying that Giannis and co. need to do better to keep him at bay.

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo on looking forward to Game 3

Looking ahead, Giannis Antetokounmpo mentioned that he's just going to keep trusting his Milwaukee Bucks teammates and not get bogged down by this loss.

"At the end of the day, I don't get too high or too low," Giannis declared. "Even after the Miami series, we were up 4-0. Coming to this series I wasn't too high. Now we're down 2-0, I'm not low. I'm just doing what I do, keep trusting my work, keep trusting my teammates...hopefully in Game 3 we can get a win."

Giannis on the loss:



“At the end of the day, to lose by 1 or to lose by 30, you still lose... You gotta focus on what the team can do better and how you can pick your teammates up.” — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) June 8, 2021

Giannis also specified that he's not thinking about leveling the series right now, he's just thinking about Game 3.

"I do not wanna hear we've gotta win two at home," Giannis said. "We gotta win one at home, we gotta win the first game. We gotta get into Game 3 and give everything we've got to pull through that one and then in Game 4 we do the same thing. But we've gotta focus on Game 3 right now."

Instead of working together as a unit, Milwaukee Bucks players have been guilty of trying to play hero-ball on several occasions. Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the habit of players to sometimes force the issue themselves.

"It's called ego, pride, you name it," Giannis said. "I think every athlete in this league has a little bit of that. When things are not going the way you want it to go, you try to take it upon yourself. But we've gotta be able to balance that a little bit."

The Milwaukee Bucks will get two days to regroup themselves before they host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Thursday.

Edited by Raunak J