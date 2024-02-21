“Gotta get married first”: Jayson Tatum boldly declaring himself as face of the NBA draws mixed reactions from fans

The 25-year-old Boston Celtics superstar that is Jayson Tatum only recently claimed that he believes he has everything it takes to become the next face of the NBA. With the perennial NBA ambassador LeBron James expected to finally retire at some point of time in the future, Tatum believes that there will be a vacancy that he can fill, but only if he starts winning championships.

The Celtics have come close to winning their first championship since 2008 in recent years and went all the way to the Finals in 2022. Tatum believes that there are a range of older players, such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, who are looked at differently.

However, he blamed the early success in his career as the reason and went on to claim that he believes the title of the ‘face of the NBA,’ is his to take. He told The Athletic:

“I feel like it’s mine to take. I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I’m in that shortlist for sure.”

This, as one would expect, has brought forth a plethora of reactions on social media, especially Twitter.

Jayson Tatum wants to become the next face of the NBA

There is little doubt that Jayson Tatum is one of the obvious contenders to take over the league once LeBron, Curry, and KD move past their prime. While on paper, all three of those players have already done so, the NBA appears to be crying out loud for a new superstar to stake their claim.

With so many teams currently being viewed as legitimate title contenders, the fact that Nikola Jokic stays away from the limelight has obviously helped Tatum’s cause. Still, there is plenty of serious competition. Some obvious names that crop up include those of Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and of course, Victor Wembanyama.

The most obvious advantage that Tatum has over those players is the fact that he is already on a bonafide title-contending team. Alongside a stacked lineup that includes the likes of Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, Tatum appears well aware of the possibilities on offer.

Apart from being perfectly positioned to get his first ring, the 25-year-old will also be delighted with the fact that the Celtics’ major group of stars effectively follow a similar timeline as him. This means that alongside his potential All-Star teammates, Jayson Tatum is more than capable of helping the Celtics to multiple championships in the coming years. That will effectively establish him as the new face of the NBA.