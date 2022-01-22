"Gotta let a little emotion out sometimes" - Steph Curry explains why he kicked the chair during game against the Houston Rockets

With about seven minutes left in the third quarter, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors kicked a chair during a timeout. Curry carried a lot of anger after the Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday and it showed against the Houston Rockets last night.

The Warriors were the favorites to win on Thursday, with the Pacers missing four starters. However, the Pacers forced overtime and took away the 121-117 win. Steph had 39 points, but it was not enough to get the win.

Playing on back-to-back nights, the Warriors were visibly tired as the lowly Houston Rockets were leading for most of the game. They were down by six points in the third quarter when Curry showed his frustration and kicked a chair on their bench.

In the end, Steph Curry and the Warriors got the win over the Rockets. Curry hit the game-winning buzzer beater to beat Houston, 105-103. After the game, Steph explained that he was just showing emotion because it's part of the game. They were losing and he had to show that he cared about winning. Curry said:

"Gotta let a little emotion out sometimes. I love the game, I love my teammates, I love everything about this and sometimes when it's not going your way you got to kind of start the engine a little bit. Hopefully I didn't hurt anybody but it was just a little emotion coming up."

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors struggling in their past 10 games

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Ever since Draymond Green went down with an injury and Klay Thompson returned, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been struggling. They are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, with Curry still trying to get back to his shooting rhythm.

The same can be said for Thompson, who missed 941 days due to injury. It will take some time for him to get back to where he was at more than two years ago. The rest of the Warriors, like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, are still adjusting to playing alongside Klay.

The Warriors are also trying to figure things out defensively without Draymond. He's the heart of their defense, while also being the primary playmaker on offense. Green is not expected to return this January as he is set to be re-evaluated at the end of the month.

In their four wins, the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. They played great against the first three teams, but barely pulled out a win against Houston.

Meanwhile, their losses were against the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers. The games against the Pelicans and Pacers were winnable, while the remaining four were all blowouts.

