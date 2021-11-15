“Gotta make adjustments on the fly, I didn't do that" - Stephen Curry takes responsibility for Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry was in reflective mood after only their second loss of the NBA season to the Charlotte Hornets in the last game. The Warriors are now off to a 10-2 start and are currently the best defense in the league.

Although the Warriors' stats on both ends of the floor are eye-catching and among the best in the league, Stephen Curry believes both their losses so far have come due to a failure to adjust to the opposition's tactical switches. Despite the loss, the Golden State Warriors are still perched at the top of the NBA Western Conference, even though they are missing the services of a couple of key players.

One of them is Klay Thompson, who is still some way away from a return. The Dubs have enjoyed some standout performances from the supporting cast with both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole currently producing season-high numbers with respect to points. Meanwhile, Chef Curry continues to deliver at MVP level.

Stephen Curry spoke about the team’s two losses this season, chalking them down to specific tactical reasons.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Steph: "The Memphis game, we struggled with spacing, we adjusted and went on a run. (Hornets) did a lot of switching so you don't have people occupying the right spots... I wanted it so bad so I started rushing. Gotta make adjustments on the fly, I didn't do that." Steph: "The Memphis game, we struggled with spacing, we adjusted and went on a run. (Hornets) did a lot of switching so you don't have people occupying the right spots... I wanted it so bad so I started rushing. Gotta make adjustments on the fly, I didn't do that."

Stephen Curry outlines tactical reasons why the Golden State Warriors lost to the Grizzlies and the Hornets

The Golden State Warriors started off the season by winning their first four games. The overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Stephen Curry, came due to the team;’s struggles with ball movement and spacing. Curry top-scored with 36 points and 8 assists and also had 7 rebounds on the night.

However, he shot below 40% from the field and later admitted that he needs to better understand the game’s flow when things are not going their way. Curry was also all praise for Jordan Poole, who has been highly impactful on both ends of the court. Curry claimed that Poole has been practicing guarding him during training sessions and is only going to improve in the coming time.

Golden State Warriors @warriors When it rains, it pours 💧



Stephen Curry now has the most combined regular & postseason threes in league history. When it rains, it pours 💧Stephen Curry now has the most combined regular & postseason threes in league history. https://t.co/7h9KbXmvvD

Curry said the Warriors lost the two games because of their reluctance to make adjustments on the fly, claiming the team needs to adjust to their opposition’s game plan. He opined that the Charlotte Hornets did a lot of defensive switching which made it impossible for his GSW teammates to get to the right positions:

The Memphis game, we struggled with spacing, we adjusted and went on a run. (Hornets) did a lot of switching so you don't have people occupying the right spots... I wanted it so bad so I started rushing. Gotta make adjustments on the fly, I didn't do that," said Curry.

Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry in action for the Golden State Warriors

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While the Warriors have been by far the most impressive NBA team so far this season, Curry believes the team needs to be responsive to other teams’ approach, something that did not happen during the two losses this season. The Golden State Warriors take on Eastern Conference giants Brooklyn Nets next.

Edited by Parimal