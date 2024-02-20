"Gotta be real with yourself": Steph Curry breaks silence on Warriors being 'average' comments amid rough season

For over a month, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were languishing in 12th place in the stacked Western Conference standings. They’ve been able to regroup since Jan. 24, holding a 9-4 record during that span to climb into 10th in the rankings. Despite their recent surge, they are still one game above .500 with a 27-26 win-loss mark.

The Dubs’ record could have been a little better but lost 130-125 to the LA Clippers on Feb. 14 despite holding a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. More worryingly, they collapsed to a team that played without Kawhi Leonard, LA’s most dangerous two-way player.

After the frustrating loss, Steph Curry called his team “very average” in the postgame interview. For him, the Warriors are not going anywhere if they can’t step up. He hoped that after the All-Star break, they would be able to make the strides.

Leading into the All-Star game, the two-time MVP was asked to clarify his “average” comments about the Warriors. Here’s his response to the question:

“Our record was one game above .500 and you are what your record says you are. Until we truly get over the hump and get real momentum to come up the standings a little bit, I know we’re capable of it, sometimes you have to be real with yourself that where we are is not good enough even though it’s better than where we were a month ago.”

The Golden State Warriors have struggled for nearly the entire season. There have been stretches where they reminded fans of their glory years but more often than not, Curry’s assessment is spot on. Steve Kerr has had to juggle his lineup to get the most out of his players.

Previously, the Jonathan Kuminga-Andrew Wiggins combo was a disaster. Kerr eventually stuck with it and the dividends are only just starting to pay off. Draymond Green’s return from suspension has given the Dubs a big lift with his playmaking, defense and ability to connect Kuminga and Wiggins.

Through it all, Steph Curry has been the Golden State Warriors’ most consistent and reliable player. The Dubs have needed everything they could get from him to stay afloat. They will need more from everyone to push for a playoff spot.

Steph Curry has to sustain his elite form to drag the Warriors to the playoffs

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors headed into the NBA All-Star break with a 27-26 record for 10th in the NBA. If they can’t sustain their recent surge in form, the Utah Jazz (26-30) and Houston Rockets (24-30) are capable of chasing them down.

If they do manage to get into the play-in tournament, they will have to be even better. The Dallas Mavericks (7th), Sacramento Kings (8th) and LA Lakers (9th) could join them in the pre-playoff tournament. Nailing the 8th and final postseason spot will be a war considering the opponents they will have to hold off.

Steph Curry needs to play at an MVP level and get sufficient support from his supporting cast to rise from being “average” to an elite playoff team.