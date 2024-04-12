"GP continue to focus on that D" - NBA fans poke fun at Gary Payton II for following po*n stars on X

While Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors are currently preparing to compete in the play-in tournament, the two-way standout has drawn attention. Despite the fact that he has proven to be an integral part of the Warriors' defensive schemes heading into the postseason, it's Gary Payton II's off-court activities earning him attention.

This week, fans noticed that Gary Payton II follows adult film stars on social media. From the looks of things, the NBA community was quick to take note, with fans noting that the 3 & D standout follows a number of adult film stars on social media.

Of course, this then led to the discovery of Payton interacting with an adult film star at a Golden State Warriors game, which earned considerable attention in its own right.

While he didn't address the information directly, Gary Payton II posted a cryptic response to the situation, showing that he's unbothered by the development. Rather than speaking about the situation directly, Payton simply wrote:

"Aye ima just continue to be me."

Fans of course were quick to react to the situation, sharing their reactions to the original information about his follow list, and his response. While some reactions were simply jokes, others got creative and used puns to react to the matter.

"Facts GP continue to focus on that D we all know and love you for" - @RamonIsHim (Twitter)

"My glorious p*rn lover we love you GP2" - @DubsBetterrr (Twitter)

"Your D is good" - @30GotNext (Twitter)

"You got one of the best defenses in the league keep doing you ignore the haters" - @Babyfacedubs (Twitter)

"Keep doing you bro" - @KevonLooneyMuse (Twitter)

"you got a GREAT D GP2" - @TheChefCurry305 (Twitter)

"Horny Payton II" - @30problemz (Twitter)

"You ain’t welcome in Portland bud." - @JakeIayman (Twitter)

"Never change my guy lol" - @WhoGeeJones (Twitter)

Looking at Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors' nail-biter of a season as we approach the play-in tournament

After winning the 2021-22 NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, Gary Payton II then landed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2022-23 season. Over the summer, prior to the start of the season, he underwent surgery that sidelined him for considerable time.

He was then traded back to the Golden State Warriors, where he's remained since, averaging 15.5 minutes per game this season. Of course, much of the second-generation hooper's contributions don't appear on the box score, with his defensive skills shining throughout his career.

With just two games left in the season, Payton and the Warriors hand in limbo. Currently, the team sits in ninth place in the West, with the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers in a similar position.

With the three teams all tied in the standings, things will come down to the wire to say the least. Over the next two games, the eighth, ninth and tenth seeds will all be decided for the NBA play-in tournament.

If the season were to end today, or the current standings were to hold up, the Warriors would play the LA Lakers in the nine-ten play-in game. Should they emerge victorious, the team would also then have to beat the loser of the seven-eight seed game in order to punch their ticket to the postseason.

While the odds are stacked against them, and Gary Payton II's latest distraction may not have come at the best time, the Warriors have plenty of postseason experience. As we saw last season with the Miami Heat, play-in teams still have the ability to make a postseason run and make it to the finals.

Whether or not the Warriors can replicate that success, only time will tell.