"Gratifying that these guys have been caught" - Bucks' Bobby Portis makes his feelings clear on seven men being arrested for $1.4 million robbery

Bobby Portis Jr. gave his thoughts on the arrest of seven men accused of being involved with robbery in celebrity homes. On Thursday, The Athletic's Alex Andrejev reported about the investigation, the accusations and the details of the robberies.

Portis' Wisconsin home was burglarized on Nov. 2 while the Milwaukee Bucks forward played in the 114-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The complaint revealed that about $1.484 million worth of property, including watches, jewelry and cash were stolen from his house.

Portis expressed his gratitude on receiving the report about the progress of the investigation and having identified prime suspects in the case.

"You put all you can into the game and then you come and, just, all your belongings are gone, things that you worked hard for,” Portis said. “It’s kinda gratifying that these guys have been caught because you work so hard for your things."

The federal prosecutors have also accused the suspects of having ties with a South American theft group. As per a complaint unveiled on Tuesday in Florida, the accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

Portis shared his feelings about the robbery soon after the incident. He uploaded a video on his Instagram account on Nov. 7 where he talked about the break-in. He also offered a $40,000 reward for any information that could lead him to retrieve his stolen items.

The veteran forward isn't the only athlete who had his valuables stolen last year as Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's homes were also burglarized.

Bobby Portis Jr. shares his feelings on new teammate Kyle Kuzma's fashion

Kyle Kuzma was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks before the trade deadline. The former Washington Wizard has been known for his fashion sense and stylish tunnel outfits. However, Kuzma has dialed back on his fits since joining his new team

On Saturday's episode of FanDuel's "Run It Back," Bobby Portis Jr. was asked about his thoughts on Kuzma's fashion.

"Man, there ain’t nothing to be dressing up for in Milwaukee," Portis said (16:31). "You don’t need to put none of that on. After the game, at 10 o’clock, everything’s closed." He said. "It’s shut down out there. Ain’t no *** to go out and eat at, none of that, man. Hey, it’s time to go to the crib, lay down, and get ready for tomorrow. You don’t gotta do all that in Milwaukee."

Portis is having another solid run this season. He is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, helping the Bucks to a 29-24 record, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

