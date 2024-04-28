Grayson Allen injury update: Latest on Suns guard’s status for Game 4 vs Timberwolves (April 28)

The Phoenix Suns’ guard, Grayson Allen, hasn’t had a great series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round of the playoff. He has been dealing with the injury throughout this series, which has hurt the Suns on both ends of the floor.

Grayson Allen has been listed as questionable for Game 4 between the Suns and the Timberwolves. He is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which he injured in the third quarter during Game 3.

Allen had a breakout season for the Suns this year, averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the floor and 46.1% from the three-point line, which is the highest in the league. His numbers are career-high in almost every category on both ends of the floor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Grayson Allen?

Allen injured his right ankle in Game 1 against the Timberwolves and was playing through it in Game 2. During Game 2 of the series, Allen was trying to block one of Mike Conley Jr.’s layup attempts in the third quarter. He eventually landed on Conley’s foot, twisting his ankle in the same foot.

Allen was eventually helped off the court and did not return for the game. He did not play in Game 3 and was listed out for the contest. With the Suns facing elimination, playing without Allen is only going to make things tough for Kevin Durant and Co.

Grayson Allen's stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

In his NBA career, Grayson Allen has played for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. He has played 14 games against the Timberwolves in his career and averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in those games.

After initial struggles on the court, he has emerged as one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA and the Suns are taking full advantage of that. However, Allen has played only two games against the Timberwolves in the playoffs, which has made him a member of the Suns’ roster.

He scored four points, all of which came from free throws, five rebounds and two assists in Game 1 of the opening round. He scored three points in Game 2 before exiting with an ankle injury. If the Suns play without him, it will be a real struggle for the Suns on both ends of the floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback