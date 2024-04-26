Grayson Allen Injury Update: Latest on Suns sharpshooter's status for Game 3 vs Timberwolves (April 26)

Grayson Allen's status for Friday's Game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the key talking points. Allen, in his debut stint with Phoenix, is one of the team's vital role players. The 28-year-old had a breakout season this year, averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting on 50/46/88 splits in 75 games.

Allen entered the playoffs as the fourth option on the Suns behind the big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, injuries in both games limited the veteran guard, potentially jeopardizing his availability for Game 3, with the Suns trailing the series 0-2.

Grayson Allen Injury Update: Suns reveal guard's status for Game 3

Allen is questionable to play Game 3 with a right ankle sprain. He will be a game-time decision. However, he is likelier to suit up after the latest updates. Allen provided one himself while talking to reporters on Thursday, revealing his ankle is much better than he thought it would be.

What happened to Grayson Allen?

Grayson Allen sprained his right ankle after stepping on Mike Conley Jr.'s foot during Game 2 in the third quarter. Allen attempted to block the Timberwolves' point guard's shot but landed his right foot on his shoe, leading to his injury. The Suns guard limped off the floor and didn't return.

Allen suffered an ankle injury in Game 1, too. However, he was able to suit up after a 48-hour break between the games. That is the expectation for Friday's Game 3.

Grayson Allen vs. Minnesota Timberwolves stats

Allen has had a solid run against the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. In three games during the regular season, Allen averaged 19.0 ppg and 5.7 rpg, shooting on 56/63/90 splits. He tallied two 20-point outings as well. The Suns went 3-0 behind his invaluable contributions against the Timberwolves' pesky defense.

However, Allen hasn't replicated that in the playoffs across two games. He had four points and five rebounds in 25 minutes in Game 1 after missing all three of his field goals. In Game 2, Allen had three points on two attempts in 17 minutes.

The Suns need to involve him more to take Minnesota's defensive attention away from their big three. The Timberwolves have done an excellent job against Durant, Booker and Beal, leading to the 2-0 result.

However, if Grayson Allen catches fire, that could significantly tip the scales in Phoenix's favor. For now, the Suns will hope Allen's available to play the Friday's game.

