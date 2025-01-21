"Great awkward Steve Kerr moment": Fans erupt after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum seemingly ignore Warriors coach

Steve Kerr couldn't have been too pleased after his Golden State Warriors got demolished by the Boston Celtics 125-85 earlier today. After the game, Steph Curry was seen talking to his Team USA teammate from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jayson Tatum. Curry was also seen talking to Jaylen Brown, who was widely considered to have been snubbed from Team USA's Olympics roster.

Curry, Tatum and Brown were seen talking with Kerr somewhat awkwardly lingering in the background:

Steve Kerr was the coach of that same Team USA in Paris and was widely involved in roster makeup and rotations. It was a well-discussed phenomenon that Jayson Tatum, fresh off an NBA championship, did not play much under Kerr's rotation.

Fans took to X/Twitter to discuss their opinions on the seemingly awkward encounter:

"Kerr knows tatum talking trash about him lmao," one fan posted.

"Steve's having a rough day," another fan commented.

"Really rough day for Steve Kerr," a fan shared.

"Not his day today," one fan said.

"I loved it!!" a fan posted.

"Tatum a bozo," another fan shared.

Whether intentional or not, the attempted interaction left Steve Kerr in an awkward situation.

Golden State Warriors get blown out by 40 points to Boston Celtics, Steve Kerr calls it "demoralizing"

Steve Kerr's Warriors have been struggling for some time now and it doesn't appear to be getting any better. The Warriors were on fire to start the season with a record of 12-3 in their first 15 games.

Since that point, they have gone 9-18 with their most recent outing being a 40-point loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics. Kerr had this to say regarding the loss:

"We've got to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for Sac[ramento]. We've been very competitive all year. Our guys have fought, but we've had a handful of these where we get blown out. These are demoralizing."

The Warriors have lost three games this season by 30 or more points, including a 51-point whooping to the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 19. If Kerr and the Warriors want to turn the season around, they'll need to do so fast, as they're officially in the second half of the season, and time is running out.

The Warriors will look to right the ship on Wednesday when they travel to Golden 1 Center to take on the Kings.

