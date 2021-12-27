“Great to be back out there with my teammates and get the win” - Giannis Antetokounmpo on returning from the NBA's health and safety protocols

Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his delight on returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks after getting sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols.

The Fiserv Forum was alive as Antetokounmpo took the court for the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time in five games. He had entered the NBA's health and safety protocols two weeks ago. Antetokounmpo's return to action helped the Bucks secure a win over the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 Great to be back out there with my teammates and get the win #MerryChristmas 🎅🏾🎄🎁 Great to be back out there with my teammates and get the win #MerryChristmas 🎅🏾🎄🎁 https://t.co/5LEBIJfL7b

Giannis Antetokounmpo took to Twitter to share his excitement on returning to action after ten days. While also wishing his fans merry Christmas, he posted:

"Great to be back out there with my teammates and get the win. #MerryChristmas"

Giannis Antetokounmpo helps the Milwaukee Bucks secure their 22nd win of the season

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Boston Celtics at the Fiserv Forum, in their 35th game of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo starred with a double-double, registering 36 points and 12 rebounds, and also completing five assists and two blocks.

The Celtics took an early 13-point lead in the first quarter, and ended the first half with a 15-point lead. The Bucks fought back in the third, scoring 42 points to reduce the deficit to just four points. Continuing their ascendancy in the fourth quarter, the Bucks won by eight points to seal a 117-113 win on the night.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Giannis Antetokounmpo enters game, 5:34 remaining left in the 4th Quarter:



𝐁𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐒 𝟗𝟔

𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝟏𝟎𝟖



Final score:



𝐁𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐒 𝟏𝟏𝟕

𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝟏𝟏𝟑 Giannis Antetokounmpo enters game, 5:34 remaining left in the 4th Quarter: 𝐁𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐒 𝟗𝟔𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝟏𝟎𝟖Final score: 𝐁𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐒 𝟏𝟏𝟕𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝟏𝟏𝟑

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday registered 17 points apiece, while Bobby Portis came off the bench to bag 16 points, ten rebounds and four assists. DeMarcus Cousins and Wesley Matthew's netted nine points apiece, while George Hill recorded five points.

Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo both registered three points coming off the bench, while Grayson Allen posted two points in 25 minutes of game time on the night.

The win saw the Bucks move to 22-13 on the season, occupying third place in the NBA Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets (22-9) and Chicago Bulls (20-10) rank above the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in points, field goals, two points, free throws and rebounds. He could be key as they look to successfully defend their title.

