"Great day to talk basketball": Dr. Julius Erving reflects on World Basketball Day at the UN

Dr. Julius Erving, also known as "Dr. J", is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He revolutionized the game with his spectacular dunks, graceful moves and dominant presence. He won three championships, four MVP awards and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He is widely regarded as the best small forward ever and an inspiration for generations of players.

But "Dr. J" is not only a legend on the court, he is also a champion of peace and social justice. He recently attended the conference at the United Nations for World Basketball Day, where he spoke about the power of sports to unite people and promote positive change.

He tweeted:

"It was a great day to talk basketball at the United Nations for the first-ever World Basketball Day."

On Dec. 21, 2023, the world will celebrate the first-ever World Basketball Day, a day to recognize the sport and its contribution to peace and development. The United Nations, in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will host a special forum featuring one of the most influential and legendary figures in basketball history: Dr. Julius Erving.

How Julius Erving got his name, "Dr. J"

"Dr. J" is one of the most iconic nicknames in sports history. But how did Julius Erving get this name? The story goes back to his early days in basketball when he was playing in different leagues and teams.

Julius Erving was known for his skill and impact on the sport and gained his iconic "Dr. J" nickname during his professional career. The story behind the moniker started in his high school days when his teammate, Leon Saunders, called him "The Doctor" as a playful reference to Erving calling him "The Professor."

When Erving went to college at UMass with Saunders, the nickname stuck. Upon entering the professional leagues, the abundance of individuals referred to as "doctor" led to a need for differentiation. A team trainer finally christened Erving "Dr. J" to resolve the confusion, an appellation that would become synonymous with his legendary career.

Erving's impact on the sport extended far beyond his playing years, as his legacy persists in the annals of basketball history. Despite retiring in 1987, his legend endures, highlighted by the NBA's acknowledgment of his influence through the naming of the Slam Dunk Contest trophy in his honor.

