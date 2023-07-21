“Great friend great competitor” – Steph Curry humbly accepts his relation with LeBron James is ‘complex’

Over the past decade, Steph Curry and LeBron James have cemented themselves as two of the top stars of the decade. They are also the faces of one of the biggest rivalries in NBA Finals history.

Dating back to LeBron's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Steph Curry was always the one star in his way of adding titles to his resume. The two clashed for multiple years in a row, with the Golden State Warriors coming out on top more often than not.

Despite all their battles, LeBron and Curry still share a close bond. They are fierce competitors on the court, but consider each other friends outside of basketball. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the two-time MVP opened up on his "complex" relationship with LeBron.

"It's complex because you go from you know me playing in the tournament him coming to watch me coming in as a young rookie in the league and him giving me advice on how to you know get through some of the early struggles that I was going to go through as a player to you know the four finals appearances in a row playing against each other

five-six years later we're playing in the playoffs again so he's a great dude great friend great competitor."

This past season, the two added another chapter to their rivalry as the Warriors and LA Lakers met in the Western Conference semifinals. However, it was LeBron who took the win this time around.

LeBron James also has great respect for Steph Curry

When it comes to their relationship, Steph Curry is not the only one to admit that the two are close. Over the years, LeBron James has given the Golden State Warriors star high praise on numerous occasions.

Some of LeBron's comments in the past have also been a clear indicator about his feelings. While on "The Shop" last year, he was asked about which players he wants to play with in today's game. The first name that came out of his mouth was Curry.

"Steph Curry is the one I want to play with for sure in today's game."

Over the years, we've seen countless stars share close bonds despite their constant battles on the court. LeBron and Curry are no different. Even though they've had to square off on the game's biggest stage, they have nothing but respect and admiration for one another.

