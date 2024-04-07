"Great look": Former NBA player Sam Dekker sarcastically shades Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi's Caitlin Clark take

Former NBA player Sam Dekker sarcastically responded to WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi's opinions on college star Caitlin Clark's transition to the professional level. Bird and Taurasi had recently shared their views on the Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers debate.

Both University of Connecticut (UConn) alumnae, Bird and Taurasi entertained a question about whether they would choose Iowa’s Clark or UConn’s Bueckers to start a WNBA team's rebuild.

Bird noted that Caitlin Clark possesses star power and a strong fan base, acknowledging her potential to generate excitement for the WNBA. However, she also mentioned that she could make a case for Bueckers based on basketball skills.

Meanwhile, Taurasi emphatically stated that she would choose her fellow UConn player, Bueckers.

Dekker sarcastically commented that the remarks from the two WNBA stars were a "great look" for supporting their fellow women's basketball players.

“Great look for uplifting each other as women’s hoopers and growing your sport in a positive direction,” Dekker said on X (formerly Twitter).

Bird’s exact comments were as follows:

“I think you have to take Caitlin for one reason because I think you can’t go wrong choosing either one: the fan energy behind Caitlin is gonna be a game-changer for the WNBA franchise. I think for that reason right now this year you have to take her. From a basketball standpoint, I can make an argument for Paige.”

After Taurasi expressed her preference for Bueckers, Bird confirmed her former teammate's choice and asked if she really meant choosing Bueckers over Clark. Taurasi responded definitively:

"Absolutely."

Diana Taurasi says WNBA will give Caitlin Clark a ‘reality check’

After the Iowa vs. UConn game, which Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes won 71-69, Taurasi suggested that a reality check might be impending for Clark once she enters the WNBA.

In an appearance on SportsCenter, Taurasi said WNBA veterans would be fired up to face off against Clark and other college stars.

“Reality is coming,” she said. “There’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life, we all went through it…You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

“Not saying that it’s not going to translate, because when you’re great at what you do, you’re just going to get better. But there is going to be a transition period, where you’re just going to have to give yourself grace as a rookie, and it might take a little bit longer for some people.”

After the NCAA tournament, Clark is likely headed to the Indiana Fever, who won the first overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery last Dec. 10, 2023.

There, she will be paired with former No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, who was voted as the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year.