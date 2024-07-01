"Great move for that price damn": Fans laud Dallas Mavericks for signing Naji Marshall on a 3-year $27 million deal

The Dallas Mavericks came very close to winning the championship but failed against the Boston Celtics as their final opponents. However, they have seemingly already started working to make their team better.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a deal to bring in the free agent Naji Marshall on a three-year tenure for $27 million. Marshall is a great defender who gives a tough time to ball handlers who go up against him. He is also a great three-point shooter and shot an incredible 38.7% from downtown last season.

The fans were quick to express their views on the report as they flooded the comments section of Wojarowski's post on X. One fan appreciated the move and the price associated with it.

"Great move for that price damn."

Other fans joined the fray and expressed their opinions on the signing.

"Actually a good move," @ItsCelticsBall said.

" W pickup for the Mavs," @ZenChoZen said.

"Damn bro this is a good pickup," @NotIssacFrost said.

While most of the fans were happy with the signing and approved of it, some fans were concerned about the future of Derrick Jones Jr. after the arrival of Marshall.

"Does this mean that DJJ is out? We never know if this is an upgrade or downgrade," @anakhalifaaa said.

"WAIT A MIN, IS DJJ GONE???" @kyriecenterig said.

The Dallas Mavericks' biggest flaw last season was the lack of a solid defensive pillar in their roster. A defensive player who could protect the ball from moving around too much and force turnovers, Naji Marshall is exactly the type of player to fit all those requirements.

Dallas Mavericks strengthening their defenses this off-season

One major flaw in the Dallas Mavericks team that was exposed in the Finals was their defense. The Mavs were unable to stop the Celtics from moving the ball and finding spaces to score from. That became a huge problem for them as they eventually lost.

However, the front office has learned from the experience and has made smart moves this offseason to strengthen the defenses of the franchise. As per Adrian Wojnarowski, they acquired Quentin Grimes from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round draft picks.

Similar to Marshall, Grimes is also an excellent defender capable of shutting down the players who go up against him. Additionally, he is also a great three-point shooter who shot 38.6% from downtown last season. With Grimes and Marshall in the squad, the bench of the Mavs looks strong and ready for another great run next season.