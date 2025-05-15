"Great question for Nico Harrison" - Mavericks CEO remains tight-lipped on Cooper Flagg despite insider reports

Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts was tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of trading Cooper Flagg for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo. There was a report earlier this week about team governor Patrick Dumont preferring to keep Flagg.

Speaking to WFAA's Jonah Javad, Welts was questioned about the Mavs' plans on draft night regarding Flagg. The Duke forward is the consensus first pick, but some analysts predict that Dallas will use Flagg to acquire a superstar to help the team contend in the next two to three years.

However, Welts deflected the answer to general manager Nico Harrison, who infamously traded Luka Doncic back in February.

"That's a great question for Nico Harrison," Welts said. "I doubt you're gonna get an answer from Nico before draft day."

The Dallas Mavericks would have a competitive roster if Kyrie Irving will be fully healthy next season, with his status up in the air. Irving suffered a torn ACL before the playoffs, though he has not been ruled out for the entire 2025-26 NBA season.

Cooper Flagg should soften the blow for the Mavs due to his potential on both sides of the floor. He might not be as good a scorer and playmaker as Irving or Luka Doncic, but he's a defensive demon.

Dallas also has the pieces to acquire a guard via trade, with possible options on rebuilding teams. It will be interesting to see how Nico Harrison builds his roster for next season or if he chooses to trade Flagg for a third superstar.

Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont's stance on Cooper Flagg revealed

Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont's stance on Cooper Flagg revealed. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Dallas Mavericks' fortunes turned after they unexpectedly won the NBA lottery, landing the No. 1 pick despite their 1.8% odds. The Mavs are the likely destination for Cooper Flagg, though there have been rumors that they could trade the Duke forward for a superstar.

However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon cited sources within the Mavericks saying that team governor Patrick Dumont plans to draft Flagg and keep him in Dallas. Dumont reportedly looks at Flagg as a generational talent that the franchise received as a "gift."

Dumont, Nico Harrison and the ownership of the Mavericks received plenty of backlash from the fanbase after Luka Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers in February. It was heavily panned by fans, players and analysts, but Dumont and Harrison defended the decision.

With luck on their side now, they have a chance to redeem themselves to the still-hurt Mavs fanbase.

