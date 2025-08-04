  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Great Sunday" - Bronny James taps into LeBron James' latest hobby as father-son duo beams with joy during golf outing

"Great Sunday" - Bronny James taps into LeBron James' latest hobby as father-son duo beams with joy during golf outing

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 04, 2025 08:38 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
"Great Sunday" - Bronny James taps into LeBron James' latest hobby as father-son duo beams with joy during golf outing. [photo: Imagn]

Bronny James and his father, LeBron James, are enjoying their offseason. The younger James finally got his vacation underway after the LA Lakers' summer league campaign last month. Bronny has tagged along in some of his dad’s activities in recent weeks.

Ad

On Sunday, the Jameses spent time together playing golf. While he was driving, Bronny had this to say beside his dad, who was enjoying the scenery:

“Great Sunday”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Before that story on King James’ Instagram, the four-time NBA MVP also wrote for his son:

“@bronny Nothing like it man! Hanging out”
Ad

Bronny James is working hard to improve his game on the court after last season's disappointing campaign. He played in 27 games for the LA Lakers in just 6.7 minutes per outing. The former Trojan averaged 2.3 points, 0.8 assists and 0.7 rebounds per contest. He spent most of his time playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

The Lakers’ second-round pick in 2024 has shown signs of improvement in the Las Vegas Summer League games. He was named one of the standout performers in the tournament. While he vowed to continue working on his game, a little golf with his father in the summer wouldn’t hurt him either.

Ad

Bronny James could not be with his father when LeBron James started his foray into golf roughly a month ago. With a not-so-hectic schedule, the youngster is dipping his toes in the sport that has occupied his dad’s time. Bronny is all too happy to learn golf with the all-time great superstar.

Fans react to LeBron James and Bronny James learning golf together

With millions of followers on Instagram and X, it did not take long for LeBron James’ outing on the golf course with Bronny James to go viral. Fans promptly reacted to their time on the greenways:

Ad
"Great Sunday LeBron"
Ad

One fan said:

"Dang we out here"
Ad

Another fan added:

"So THAT’S why they weren’t at the Luka presser"
Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Steph Curry welcomed LeBron James when the LA Lakers forward announced his "official" attempt at playing golf. James had decided to bring his son with him to learn the sport. While many were happy with the Jameses' summer collab, others could not help but troll the father-son duo.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications