"Great Sunday" - Bronny James taps into LeBron James' latest hobby as father-son duo beams with joy during golf outing

Bronny James and his father, LeBron James, are enjoying their offseason. The younger James finally got his vacation underway after the LA Lakers' summer league campaign last month. Bronny has tagged along in some of his dad’s activities in recent weeks.On Sunday, the Jameses spent time together playing golf. While he was driving, Bronny had this to say beside his dad, who was enjoying the scenery:“Great Sunday”Before that story on King James’ Instagram, the four-time NBA MVP also wrote for his son:“@bronny Nothing like it man! Hanging out”Bronny James is working hard to improve his game on the court after last season's disappointing campaign. He played in 27 games for the LA Lakers in just 6.7 minutes per outing. The former Trojan averaged 2.3 points, 0.8 assists and 0.7 rebounds per contest. He spent most of his time playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.The Lakers’ second-round pick in 2024 has shown signs of improvement in the Las Vegas Summer League games. He was named one of the standout performers in the tournament. While he vowed to continue working on his game, a little golf with his father in the summer wouldn’t hurt him either.Bronny James could not be with his father when LeBron James started his foray into golf roughly a month ago. With a not-so-hectic schedule, the youngster is dipping his toes in the sport that has occupied his dad’s time. Bronny is all too happy to learn golf with the all-time great superstar.Fans react to LeBron James and Bronny James learning golf togetherWith millions of followers on Instagram and X, it did not take long for LeBron James’ outing on the golf course with Bronny James to go viral. Fans promptly reacted to their time on the greenways:&quot;Great Sunday LeBron&quot;One fan said:&quot;Dang we out here&quot;Another fan added:&quot;So THAT’S why they weren’t at the Luka presser&quot;One more fan continued:Katie @thaofficialkatLINK2 GOATSAnother fan reacted:Jeff H. @kalbojeff23LINKPracticing on the wrong sport.Steph Curry welcomed LeBron James when the LA Lakers forward announced his &quot;official&quot; attempt at playing golf. James had decided to bring his son with him to learn the sport. While many were happy with the Jameses' summer collab, others could not help but troll the father-son duo.