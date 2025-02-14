"Great week. About to get even better": Serena Williams' millionaire husband Alexis Ohanian teases big moves ahead of NBA All-Star Tech Summit 

Alexis Ohanian, the millionaire married to tennis great Serena Williams, has had an eventful February thus far. A quick glance at his X account offers a glimpse into his packed schedule: an art and architecture panel in Miami, an exclusive dinner in Abu Dhabi and a donation drive in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Ohanian — who loves basketball — hinted that he and his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six would be doing something big during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

"Great week. About to get even better. See y'all at NBA All-Star Tech Summit," Ohanian tweeted.

Shortly after posting this tweet, the 41-year-old Reddit co-founder gave another tease of what he could be up to at the NBA All-Star Tech Summit on Friday. After AI company ScorePlay announced that they had arrived in San Francisco for the Tech Summit, Ohanian posted a brief response:

"See yall soon," tweeted the millionaire.

Ohanian's venture capital firm Seven Seven Six is one of the investors of ScorePlay, which specializes in AI services used for sports clips. Other investors include Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and soccer star Alex Morgan.

ScorePlay is not the first sports-related venture backed by Ohanian. Last December, news broke of a multi-year financial gift pledged by Ohanian to the women's basketball program of the University of Virginia, his alma mater. According to the press release announcing the gift, Ohanian envisioned UVA winning "some championships in the next four years."

Alexis Ohanian on confusing sequence in Warriors-Lakers game: "What in the 2K is this"

Though Alexis Ohanian's X account is filled with updates on his business dealings, he posts reactions to basketball moments every once in a while.

Last week, Ohanian couldn't help but quote post-streamers' reactions to a befuddling sequence that took place in the second quarter of a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers.

In this sequence, Steph Curry misses two easy layups and a pull-up 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. Meanwhile, LeBron James effortlessly buries two transition 3-pointers, including one from the halfcourt logo.

"What in the 2K is this???" tweeted Ohanian.

The millionaire will surely see a host of other circus shots as he takes in the action of the 2025 NBA All-Star festivities.

