"Greatest NBA spectator of all time": Lionel Messi leaves NBA fans curious with IG post after Heat-Celtics game

Soccer legend Lionel Messi was one of the many celebrities in attendance for Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. His social media activity from Monday night has NBA fans buzzing.

Typically, celebrities take some photos of the action when they are there. That wasn't the case with Messi, though. He posted a collage of photos of himself and his family in Heat gear.

The fact that his post included nothing from the game had NBA fans cracking all kinds of jokes. Some called him the greatest spectator ever, while others said the game was so bad it didn't warrant him including it.

Fan reacts to Lionel Messi

"Bro forgot to post pics of him at the actual game," one fan said.

Some fans even jabbed at Lionel Messi's appearance. They felt he drew comparisons with the cartoon character Jimmy Neutron.

"Third photo He thinks he's Jimmy Neutron," said one fan.

"Messi’s post captioned “Familia & basketball" is just pics of him at home and not at the actual game," another fan said.

"Bro found out American's prefer basketball player," said one fan.

Messi was at the game because he too plays in Miami. After spending his entire senior career in Europe, he signed with Inter Miami in MLS in 2023.

Lionel Messi on his favorite NBA player

Lionel Messi was a fan of professional basketball and the NBA long before he arrived in MLS last year. While he was in attendance for the Miami Heat's matchup with the Boston Celtics, his favorite player is on neither of those teams.

In 2018, Messi suited up for Argentina in the Copa America tournament. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, he touched on his NBA fandom. He admitted that Steph Curry is his favorite player and they he wanted to meet him while in the area for the tournament.

"Soccer will be the main focus while I’m in the Bay Area, naturally, but part of me is also hoping to meet Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors," Messi said. "Seeing him play is magical. Everyone loves what he does: basketball fans, teammates, rivals."

There's a mutual respect between the two stars. Later in the interview, Lionel Messi said that Curry was nice enough to send him a signed jersey. Messi ended up returning the favorite by giving the Golden State Warriors star his signed jersey.

"Our small sizes, and even our playing styles, are similar. In December he sent me his signed Warriors jersey. I sent back my signed shirt in April to return the favor," Messi added.

Like Messi, Curry is still playing at a high level as he ages gracefully. This season, the former MVP averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

