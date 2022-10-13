"Greatest shooter that God ever created, but when LeBron walks into a building, it’s a different animal" -Stephen A. Smith declares LeBron James as the player of this era over Steph Curry

LeBron James and Steph Curry will forever be linked in NBA history. Over the last 15 years, they’ve been front and center in so many great basketball championships and moments.

Stephen A. Smith, who appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” gave the nod to “King James” as the face of this generation. Despite Curry’s well-known impact the veteran sports analyst still considers the four-time MVP as “the guy” fans will associate this generation with:

“To me, Curry’s my favorite player. But I can tell you that as a guy that goes to the arenas, man. When LeBron walks in, it’s just a different feel.

"As much as you love Curry and as much as you love watching Golden State, as entertaining as they are, I think he’s the greatest shooter that ever lived, greatest shooter that God ever created, but when LeBron walks into a building, it’s a different animal.”

LeBron James led the Miami Heat to four straight NBA Finals from 2011 to 2014. The GOAT candidate then left South Beach and returned to his roots with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He promptly brought the Cavs on a four-year trip to the championship rounds against Steph Curry’s dynastic Golden State Warriors.

James added another championship ring in 2020, this time with the LA Lakers. Curry followed suit with an emotional 2022 NBA Finals, his fourth in eight years. The league’s greatest shooter won his first Finals MVP, the last checkmark to fulfill in a glittering career.

Several of the NBA’s most iconic moments over the last decade and a half have featured LeBron James and Steph Curry.

It’s one of the reasons why basketball fans have been arguing about who the player that this generation will be identified with.

The LA Lakers struggled badly last season for several reasons. Anthony Davis couldn’t stay healthy, Russell Westbrook was hammered into a role he had never done before and a poorly-constructed lineup.

Despite all of that, they remained relevant mainly due to LeBron James’ historic exploits in already his 19th season in the NBA. It’s not going to change in LA as soon as the GOAT candidate continues to suit up for the purple and gold franchise.

Next season is an exciting time for the LA Lakers as they have retooled and are looking to get a healthy Davis. However, they’re not one of the favorites to win the title. Some basketball analysts are even saying the farthest they can go is the play-in tournament.

LA’s upcoming season may not look as rosy as the Golden State Warriors, but they’re only one nationally televised game less than the defending champs. The Lakers’ 23 to the Warriors’ 24 primetime games is another proof of the impact and value of LeBron James and Steph Curry.

LeBron James’ social activism makes his impact bigger and more relevant than Steph Curry’s, per Stephen A. Smith

With so many players actively involving themselves in social issues, the NBA has become a major platform to advocate for equal rights. When players just don’t shut up and dribble, they become more relevant and more impactful even to non-basketball fans.

Here is where Stephen A. Smith adds another feather to LeBron James’ basketball cap over Steph Curry:

“When they talk about LeBron, you can’t avoid talking about everything. When you talk about Curry, you can’t help but talk about only basketball because there’s nothing else that he gives you. LeBron gives you more because of the issues he’s willing to tackle, his willingness to speak out.

Not all basketball fans agree with the outspoken ESPN sports analyst and have their fair share of arguments for Steph Curry. What’s beyond question, however, is the fortune basketball is enjoying as both of these iconic superstars put their stamp on the game.

