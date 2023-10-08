"Greatness don't charge greatness" - Giannis Antetokounmpo clears air on rumors of Hakeem Olajuwon giving pricey workout sessions

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shared his take on rumors that he paid big bucks for his workout sessions with Hakeem Olajuwon.

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the main contenders for the Larry O'Brian in the upcoming season. Last season, they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

The "Greek Freak" missed two games due to injury during that series as the 2021 champions endured an early exit. Antetokounmpo would certainly love to fare better this season and be at the peak of his powers.

Recently, the two-time MVP worked out with legendary Houston Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon. Antetokounmpo also shared a reel that featured Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker via his Instagram. The video shows Vin Baker dunking the ball like an athletic young player even at the age of 51.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Antetokounmpo talked about his experience of working out with Hakeem, dubbing him:

"one of the top 10 players to ever play the game...if not the most skilled big to ever play the game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo also added that if he had to pay a million dollars for Olajuwon's time, he would not have hesitated one bit. Dismissing reports of whether 'The Dream' charged big for his services, the "Greek Freak" said:

"Greatness don't charge greatness"

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks gearing up for 2023-24 season

The Milwaukee Bucks started their preseason with a close 105-102 win against the Chicago Bulls, who didn't make any major trades in the summer. MarJon Beauchamp came off the bench and recorded 18 points, three assists and eight rebounds in the Bucks' win.

The Bucks finished atop the Eastern Conference with a 58-24 record last season and will hope to fare better this time. They have made some major changes in the roster as well as coaching staff.

They have appointed Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin as the head coach for the upcoming regular season. Griffin was also the assistant coach of the Raptors when Toronto had won the title in 2019.

The Bucks will be gearing up for a serious title charge this season. With the hopes of bringing the championship back to Milwaukee, they have also added superstar point guard Damian Lillard to their ranks.

Many have already picked the Bucks as their favorites to go all the way in the upcoming season. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking to link up with the seven-time All-Star to form a formidable partnership on the court.