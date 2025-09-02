Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 2 | EuroBasket 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece took on Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia and Herzegovina in their fourth game at EuroBasket 2025 on Tuesday. Coming into this game, Greece had locked its place in the round of 16 after winning its first three matchups of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina still had a sliver of hope for qualification as the team had lost two of its first three. To keep their hopes alive, Bosnia would need to take down Antetokounmpo and Co.
The Greeks gave their opponents every chance, resting their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, citing a knee injury. With him out, Tuesday’s game began with Kostas Papanikolaou attacking the paint for Greece, recording seven quick points, as Tyler Dorsey stretched the Bosnian defense with his 3-point shooting.
Bosnia did well to hang with Greece through the first quarter of play, relentlessly attacking the paint and crashing the glass. The first quarter closed with Greece holding a six-point lead.
The second quarter of play saw even more intensity from Jusuf Nurkic and Co. as the team cut into the deficit with a 9-0 run, thanks to a solid display by John Roberson. He recorded 11 points, knocking down three 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Nurkic attacked the paint, tallying nine points through two quarters. Edin Atic was also stellar, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to keep Greece at bay. Their opponents struggled without Antetokounmpo on the court.
His absence in the paint left many holes in Greece’s offense and defense, allowing Bosnia and Herzegovina to end the first half with a six-point lead.
Jusuf Nurkic’s team kept it rolling in the second half, repeatedly taking the ball to the paint as Greece was without its defensive anchor. Their strategy paid off with Bosnia’s lead ballooning to 11 points halfway through the third.
Edin Atic and John Roberson continued their efficient shooting, combining for 6-for-13 on 3-point attempts. Roberson led all scorers with 16 points, while Atic trailed with 14 through three quarters. Meanwhile, their opponents relied on Tyler Dorsey, who finished the quarter with 12 points. Bosnia led the game by nine points heading into the fourth.
