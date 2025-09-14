Greece vs Finland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 14 | EuroBasket 2025 Game for Third Place

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece faced Lauri Markkanen and Finland at EuroBasket 2025, with third place in the tournament on the line. Leading up to Sunday’s game, Antetokounmpo had led his team to a solid record, taking down Spain, Israel and Lithuania before losing the semifinal matchup against Turkey.

Finland, meanwhile, had defeated tournament favorite Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic, before taking down Georgia in the quarterfinals. But the team’s solid run came to an end on Friday as it lost to Germany in the semifinals.

Sunday’s game for third place opened with both teams playing strong defense. The first basket did not come until two minutes into the first quarter as Greece ended a fast-break opportunity with a 3-pointer from Tyler Dorsey.

Antetokounmpo picked up two more points at the free throw line, giving Greece a five-point advantage. Finland's first points of the game came after the 6:30 mark as the team hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Greece answered with three points of its own (8-6).

Antetokounmpo continued attacking the paint on both ends, adding four more points and two blocks to keep his team ahead with 4:30 left in the first quarter (12-8). Finland drained another 3-pointer on the other end to make it a one-point game (12-11).

After Markkanen and Co. missed their opportunity to take the lead, Greece picked up eight straight points in under a minute to go up by nine points (20-11). Greece ended the quarter with another 3-pointer, going 5-for-8 in the first (24-15).

Finland opened the second quarter, outscoring Greece 9-3 to cut the lead to four points (27-23). Kostas Antetokounmpo committed an unsportsmanlike foul, allowing Finland to cut the lead to one point. Greece didn't take long to create separation again, as Dorsey hit a long two-pointer to put his team up by three (29-26).

Greece picked up five more unanswered points, working its way back to a nine-point advantage (34-26). The back and forth continued, as Antetokounmpo's team maintained pressure with solid play on both ends, extending its lead to 14 at halftime (48-34).

Giannis and Tyler Dorsey led the way for Greece in the first half, combining for 27 points. Meanwhile, Finland relied on contributions from the entire team as Lauri Markkanen struggled, recording six points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Finland opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, cutting the lead down to 11. Both teams continued going back and forth, chipping away at each other with physical basketball in the paint. Greece stayed active, maintaining a 12-point lead with 6:40 left in the third (53-41).

A series of good defensive plays led to two turnovers by Antetokounmpo's team. Finland took advantage and cut the lead back to 10 (53-43). Jacob Grandison drained his second 3-pointer of the night to bring Finland within seven points (53-46).

Dorsey finally took the lid off for Greece and hit a 3-pointer to reach 16 points. On the other end, Markkanen also hit his first three to cut the lead back to seven again (56-49). A hustle play by Kosta Papanikolaou led to three more points for Greece, making it a double-digit game again (59-49).

Greece closed the quarter strong, establishing a 13-point advantage ahead of the final quarter of play. Giannis Antetokounmpo reached a double-double in the third quarter as his team stood 10 minutes away from grabbing third place at EuroBasket 2025.

Greece vs Finland player stats and box score for Sept. 14

Greece

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Tyl er DORSEY * 16 6/10

(60%) 4/7

(57%) /

(%) 2 1 1 11 Giannoul is LARENTZAK IS /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Vasilei os TOLIOPOUL OS 12 4/10

(40%) 3/7

(43%) 1/1

(100%) 2 2 1 12 Kost as SLOUKAS * 6 1/6

(17%) 1/3

(33%) 3/3

(100%) 3 3 1 1 2 9 Panagiot is KALAITZAK IS 5 2/4

(50%) 1/1

(100%) 0/2

(0%) 1 1 1 1 -3 Kost as PAPANIKOLAOU * 1 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 3 4 2 1 1 6 Dimitri os KATSIVELIS * 0 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 4 0 Alexandr os SAMODUR OV 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2 1 1 Giann is ANTETOKOUNMPO * 22 7/8

(88%) /

(%) 8/11

(73%) 12 5 2 5 2 11 Kost as ANTETOKOUNM PO 3 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 3 2 1 7 Thanas is ANTETOKOUNM PO 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 3 Konstantin os MITOGL OU 4 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) 1/2

(50%) 1 2 8

Finland

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Mi ro LITTLE * 4 2/3

(67%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 5 2 2 2 -4 Sa su SAL IN 5 1/6

(17%) 1/5

(20%) 2/2

(100%) 1 2 1 -12 Olivi er NKAMHO UA 7 3/6

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 2 2 4 1 Mika el JANTUNEN * 13 4/7

(57%) 3/5

(60%) 2/2

(100%) 2 2 2 -18 Eli as VALTONEN * 6 1/4

(25%) 1/2

(50%) 3/4

(75%) 2 2 3 2 -8 Alexand er MADS EN /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Ed on MAXHU NI 0 0/5

(0%) 0/3

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 1 -9 Lau ri MARKKANEN * 11 4/12

(33%) 1/5

(20%) 2/2

(100%) 8 2 3 1 -5 Miik ka MUURIN EN 5 2/4

(50%) 0/2

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 1 4 1 1 -10 And re GUSTAVS ON 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 -1 Jac ob GRANDISON * 5 2/3

(67%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 3 1 1 Ila ri SEPPA LA /

(%) /

(%) /

(%)

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More