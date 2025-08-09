Greece vs Serbia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 9 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Aug 09, 2025 04:21 GMT
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Bronze Medal Game - Source: Imagn
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Bronze Medal Game - Source: Imagn

Greece and Serbia will continue their EuroBasket 2025 preparations on Saturday in a basketball friendly game in Limassol. The Eurobasket favorites started their preparation against Bosnia & Herzegovina with a commanding victory on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic recorded 20 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists in the win but Serbia are expected to face more stern competition from Greece ahead of the EuroBasket tournament later this month.

The two-day friendly tournament called ECOMMBX Cup 2025 will feature the two heavyweight European sides on both Saturday and Sunday against the two other competing nations in the tournament, Israel and the home team, Cyprus.

Greece vs. Serbia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The international basketball friendly between Greece and Serbia will take place on Saturday, August 9, at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Arena in Limassol. The game has a start time of 8:30 PM local time in Cyprus, or 1:30 PM EST and 11:00 PM IST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's subscription-paid platform. It will also be available to stream on DAZN in certain areas around the world.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preview

Serbia suffered a shock exit from the round of 16 in the last edition of the EuroBasket, losing to Italy 94 to 86. Since then, the team has taken several strides forward, notably making the semi-final of the Olympic basketball tournament in 2024, led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić. Strong favorites to start the tournament, an expected goal is to go far into the tournament. Jokic will be supported by NBA talent like Oklahoma City Thunder redshirt rookie Nikola Topic and Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic as they try to improve upon their performance from 2022.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the helm for Greece in EuroBasket 2025. Although he’s not making the trip to Cyprus this weekend to play in the ECOMMBX Cup, he will be the key man for Greece, as he is the only current NBA player on the Greek roster. Olympic standout Georgios Papagiannis is also out of the tournament, making it an uphill task for the Greeks, who made the round of 16 in the previous edition of the EuroBasket.

Greece vs. Serbia Preliminary Roster

Greece

  • Tyler Dorsey

  • Dimitris Katsivelis
  • Dinos Mitoglou
  • Costas Papanikolaou
  • Vangelis Zougris
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo
  • Nasos Bazinas
  • Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
  • Antonis Karagiannidis
  • Giannoulis Larentzakis
  • Vasilis Toliopoulos
  • Alexander Samodurov
  • Costas Sloukas

Serbia

  • Filip Petrušev
  • Uroš Trifunović
  • Bogdan Bogdanović
  • Balša Koprivica
  • Vanja Marinković
  • Tristan Vukčević
  • Ognjen Dobrić
  • Nikola Jokić
  • Alen Smailagić
  • Vasilije Micić
  • Marko Gudurić
  • Stefan Jović
  • Dejan Davidovac
  • Aleksa Avramović
  • Nikola Milutinov
  • Nikola Topić

Greece vs. Slovenia Predicted Starting Lineup

Greece

G - Tyler Dorsey I G - Dimitris Katsivelis I F - Dino Mitoglou I F - Costas Papanikolaou I C - Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Serbia

G - Nikola Topić I G - Marko Gudurić I F - Tristan Vukčević I F - Vanja Marinković I C - Nikola Jokic

Greece vs. Serbia Prediction

With both teams missing key players, the head coaches will be looking to test out different lineup combinations before the main tournament gets underway. With Giannis Antetokounmpo missing, it will be a tall task for Greece to stop Serbia. Therefore, the nod goes to Serbia for this game.

