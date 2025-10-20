  • home icon
"Greening out and throwing up all over the place": NBA fans react to Bol Bol's unpleasant video from Playboi Carti concert

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 20, 2025 04:41 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Bol Bol's [#11] unpleasant video from Playboi Carti concert. [photo: Imagn]

Three weeks ago, a photo of NBA free agent Bol Bol spending time with rappers Playboi Carti and Jim Jones stirred social media. Fans called it a surprising link-up between the artists and the 7-foot-3 basketball player. The former Phoenix Suns center seemed to be pouring a drink while his companions faced the camera.

On Sunday, a video of the late Manute Bol’s son quickly went viral. The younger Bol had his Afro down while listening to a Carti song before eventually throwing up.

Fans reacted to the scene:

“Greening out and throwing up all over the place.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Fans reacted that Bol Bol’s “greening out” was a result of dizziness due to too much smoke. While that can’t be confirmed, what was clear on the video was the barfing. A few of the people around him seemed oblivious as they kept enjoying the concert, while Bol was bent over, retching.

With the 2025-26 NBA season set to start in a few days, Bol remains without a team. He played for the Phoenix Suns over the past two seasons, averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game. An NBA offer might be a long shot for him, particularly after a video of his partying spread.

LA Lakers were linked to Bol Bol early in offseason

After the OKC Thunder won the 2025 NBA championship, free agency rumors took center stage. The LA Lakers, who wanted to shore up their frontline, were quickly linked to the former Orlando Magic backup center.

The rumors continued even after the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton, who was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers in early July. It wasn’t until GM Rob Pelinka re-signed Jaxson Hayes that those talks began to fade.

Bol Bol often stood out with his mobility, rim protection and ball handling. Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal even said that the underrated center has the same skills as NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama. According to O’Neal, the only thing that held back Bol was a lack of effort.

However, the Lakers were not swayed. Now, Bol is on the outside looking in, looking for another opportunity to play in the NBA.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
